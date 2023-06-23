And Just Like that... has returned, and you might say it’s what season one should have been

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, Season 2 of And Just Like That arrives later this year.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That... season two.

REVIEW: They called it woke, unfunny, cringe, sad, ageist and outdated. The only facet of Sex and the City’s (SATC) 2021 reboot, And Just Like That..., that critics could agree on – that it wasn’t the original.

But a first-look at season two suggests that Michael Patrick King has delivered a romping return to Men-hattan with outfits, one-liners and cameos that are all sharper and more enjoyable across the board.

No longer writing with the burden of having to smooth out off-set feuds, plead its relevance in 2023, or sweep away problematic cast members, And Just Like That… delivers a (mostly) joyful return to form with a sophomore season – one that is sillier, looser, freer than the first.

Gone (mostly) are the oddly jarring tonal shifts of the first season, which at times veered from corny sitcom (Carrie’s malfunctioning lamp, Che’s actual sitcom) to Michael Haneke-esque nightmare (the bed-wetting, the hushed orgasms, Big’s funeral scene).

You might say it’s what season one should have been, ushering our beloved trio into 2023 with the same patina of puns, Prada and penis jokes, all more slick and overstuffed than Seema’s Birkin bag (around which, I am thrilled to announce, a whole episode hinges).

So, Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda – and even Samantha – are back.

We find Miranda in a very un-Miranda place – Los Angeles – shadowing Che’s LA-career as they try to become the non-binary Roseanne, thanks to their Tony Danza-starring TV pilot (Danza is one of several fun cameos in the early episodes).

NEON/Supplied Miranda in a very un-Miranda place – Los Angeles – shadowing Che’s LA-career.

Charlotte is still joined at the hip with her fellow Upper East Side gadfly, Lisa Todd Wexley, as the early episodes foreground their parenting challenges.

The new season brings our side characters to the fore as Seema Patel (Sartia Choudhury), Dr Nya Wallace (Karen Pittmann) and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), enjoy nearly equal screen time to our original trio.

HBO The new season brings our side characters to the fore.

Seema is mapping out the next phase of her steamy romance with club owner Zed, Lisa finds herself half-flung between her filmmaking ambitions and a shift in her husband’s career – and Nya is immersing herself in post-divorce fantasies of revenge.

The first two episodes, dropping simultaneously on Friday, seem to have taken all our mean tweets straight to the heart, saying to the audience, “we’re listening, we’re learning, and we’re committed to doing better”.

HBO Slayful Seema Patel (Sartia Choudhury).

And they do! Mostly. The problems? Miranda’s new relationship still feels un-Che-lievable – but not for lack of Ramirez and Nixon trying.

We’ve jettisoned what wasn’t working with season one (Miranda’s alcoholism, the Woke Alarm, the tokenism) but not completely (Che Diaz).

HBO Che Diaz stand-up is still ick.

Still, there are moments. There are joys to be found, lols to be had, looks to be bookmarked. The repartee is sparkling, the styling is preposterous, the innuendos less subtle than a baguette in a pair of speedos (that visual gag will make sense a few episodes in).

This will surely draw fans back – even season one, amidst the Che Diaz of it all, the soap opera storylines, and the bed-wetting, still broke streaming records for HBO Max.

Instagram: @andjustlikethatmax We haven’t seen the return of ex Aidan – just yet.

Fizzy, fun, if occasionally frenetic, the status and sartorial and sexual envy is all back.

The new season arrives like a bread basket from Hot Fellas Baked Goods – over-stuffed, absurdly camp, problematic in more ways than one.

But, just like the boys and their breadsticks, you still can’t look away.

And Just Like That is available to stream on Neon and SkyGo every Friday at 12pm from Friday, June 23.