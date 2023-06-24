Gone by July: The best movies leaving Netflix this week

A couple of Oscar-winning performances and some classic men-on-a-mission flicks are among the films you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied True Grit, The Expendables and The Blind Side are among the great movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come July 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Sandra Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuhoy in The Blind Side.

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuhoy in this dramatisation of the story of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), who overcame an impoverished upbringing to play in the NFL thanks, in part, to the support of the Tuhoys – his adoptive parents.

Directed by John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder), the movie’s cast also includes Tim McGraw, Kathy Bates and Lily Collins.

“The movie's a pretty conventional feel-good sports drama in many ways. But Bullock and Aaron give it heart that transcends the genre,” wrote The Orlando Sentinel’s Roger Moore.

Supplied Christina Ricci joined forces with a beloved “friendly ghost” in Casper.

Sandwiched in-between when Demi Moore got out her paranormal potting wheel and Haley Joel Osment started seeing dead people, Hollywood attempted to conjure up a box-office bonanza via the melding of one of its then most beloved child stars (Christina Ricci) and the generation-spanning comic-book character known as “the friendly ghost”.

The characters, both living and “living-impaired”, are charming, while the storyline is engaging for children and adults alike. As for the special effects, even more than 25 years on, they still stand up pretty well and the gothic level is nicely pitched just that level below the Addams duo and 1988’s anarchic Beetlejuice.

Supplied Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin played father and daughter in Definitely, Maybe.

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Fluffy, but engaging romantic-comedy about a 30-something dad in the midst of a divorce and the bedtime story he tells his 10-year-old daughter about his life before marriage.

A truly charming Ryan Reynolds keeps Abigail Breslin – and the audience – guessing whether Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks or Rachel Weisz is her mother.

“A romantic comedy with brains as well as heart, Definitely, Maybe is that rare studio release that feels like it was written by a human being, not by committee,” wrote Philadelphia Inquirer’s Steven Rea.

Supplied The Expendables brought together an eclectic collection of action stars

Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, Li, Rourke, Austin, Roberts, Couture, Crews, Willis, Schwarzenegger.

It may sound like a Premier League lineup, but in fact it's the call sheet of action stars past and present that erstwhile writer-director Stallone managed to corral into starring in this "old-school" action farrago. And it could have been even starrier had Wesley Snipes not had disciplinary problems, Kurt Russell been a team player or Steven Seagal resolved his issues with the management.

As it is, there's more than enough ageing beefcake battling for screentime in this tale about a group of mercenaries known for their ability to get the job done – for the right price. Having seen off some Somali pirates, their latest task is to travel to the island of Vilena to overthrow a corrupt president (Dexter's David Zayas) who is backed by a rogue CIA agent (an oily, perma-tanned Eric Roberts).

The two sequels leave Netflix the same day, while a fourth film is due in cinemas this October.

Supplied Jodie Foster stole the show from the boys in Inside Man.

Inside Man (2006)

Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster head an impressive ensemble gathered together for Spike Lee's inventive and engrossing crime thriller about a "perfect heist" that spirals into a hostage situation.

Taking place over a 24-hour period, Lee and screenwriter Russell Gerwitz do a terrific job of ratcheting up the tension, misdirecting the audience (as the tagline brilliantly suggested, “you can't judge a crime by its cover”) and maximising the impact of key scenes.

One of the most under-rated thrillers of the noughties.

Supplied Clint Eastwood directed Hilary Swank to Oscar glory in Million Dollar Baby.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Despite being in a leading role, director Clint Eastwood actually takes a back seat to the superb combination of Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank in this Oscar-winning boxing drama.

Packing a powerful emotional punch, it also produced one of the twists of that decade, which left many audience members in shock.

“She is an extraordinary bundle of ferocity and ice,” The Times’ James Christopher wrote of Swank’s Academy Award-winning performance.

Supplied Minority Report introduced audiences to the real-world potential of touch screens.

Minority Report (2002)

Philip K. Dick’s 1995 short story The Minority Report got the cinematic treatment in this Tom Cruise-starrer.

He plays John Anderton, a specialist in PreCrime, the policing tool used in mid-21st Century America to help prevent felonies before they happen – through the use of psychics.

Director Steven Spielberg keeps the action coming thick and fast, while also ensuring the story stays engaging. Notable also for introducing audiences to the real-world potential of touch screens.

supplied Thomas Jane is The Punisher.

The first attempt at bringing to life the Marvel character who first appeared in a Spider-Man comic in 1974 was a disaster. Starring Dolph Lundgren, the 1989 movie, partly shot around Sydney's Luna Park, was never released theatrically in the US, was banned for two years in South Africa and ended the directing career of Mark Goldblatt.

Fifteen years later, this Thomas Jane-headlining throwback to the pumped-up, over-the-top destruction-fests of the 1980s was a hell of a lot more fun. And that’s despite (or because of) John Travolta’s pipe-smoking, scenery-chewing Howard Saint being a cartoon villain of the worst kind.

Supplied Steve Buscemi and Harvey Keitel face off in Reservoir Dogs

Former video store clerk Quentin Tarantino burst onto the scene with this crime-drama about a group of diamond thieves whose planned heist of a jewellery store goes terribly wrong.

While greatly assisting the careers of actors like Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen, writer-director Tarantino was the one who made a real mark, with his potent combination of pithy, witty dialogue and toe-tapping soundtrack, which brought groups like Stealers Wheel and Blue Swede back into the limelight.

“Perhaps it's a bit too knowing in places, and perhaps it packs in one pop-cultural reference too many, but this is an in-your-face, look-at-me kind of debut, designed to function as the calling-card of a major new talent,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Anne Billson.

supplied Jeff Bridges and Hailee Steinfeld teamed up for True Grit.

True Grit (2010)

In a role first made famous by John Wayne in 1969, Jeff Bridges is outstanding as the taciturn Rooster Cogburn in the Coen brothers’ adaptation of Charles Portis’ 1968 novel.

His boozy, trigger-happy lawman is enlisted by a stubborn teenager (Hailee Steinfeld in a stunning debut) determined to track down her father’s killer in 1870s America. Matt Damon, Josh Brolin and Barry Pepper also feature.

“Terrific: tough, exciting, funny, gorgeous and bewitchingly acted, this is darn close to perfection,” wrote Empire magazine’s Angie Errigo.