Duelling docos deliver American Gladiators' jaw-dropping story in diverse ways

REVIEW: Part sport, part game show, it was the reality competition that became one of the biggest programmes on the planet in the first-half of the 1990s.

Protagonists like Laser, Blaze, Nitro, Ice and Gemini became household names a la pro-wrestlers Jake “the Snake” Roberts, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan before them, while viewers of all ages became familiar with regular challenges like the Atlasphere, Human Cannonball, Breakthrough & Conquer, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

Without it, it’s arguable there would be no Ninja Warrior or Wipeout.

In New Zealand, American Gladiators became a Friday night staple, deemed unlikely to cause quite as much playground mayhem as the WWF (the one with the Bushwackers, not the Panda logo), with Kiwi audiences cheering on their favourite muscle-bound “gladiator”, or plunky contenders like Wesley “Two Scoops” Berry.

Now, as seems Hollywood tradition, there are two new, “duelling” documentary series looking at the legacy of the show.

But while they cover plenty of similar ground, Netflix’s five-part, 208-minute Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorised Story of American Gladiators (which begins streaming on the evening of Wednesday, June 28) and ESPN’s two-part, 170-minute The American Gladiators Story (which next screens at 10.30am that same day) take very different approaches.

Helmed by former Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre director Jared Hess and Emmy Award-winner Tony Vainuku (2015’s In Football We Trust), Muscles is a VH1 Behind the Music-style soup-to-nuts account of Gladiators’ rise and fall.

While it mostly plays out in chronological order, it definitely likes to tease its more jaw-dropping revelations and is filled with plenty of memorable one-liners: “We learned quickly that we were going to need more than band aids,” Michael Horton aka Gemini reflects on the production’s early extremely lax attitude towards safety.

He’s one of an impressive number of key players the Muscles team have managed to corral together, all more than willing to spill the tea on what really went on when the cameras were (and weren’t) rolling. You’ll learn how only two of the pilot’s gladiator sextet made it to the series, see footage of trialled, but rejected games involving a Velcro wall and a trampoline (as well as an ill-conceived, thankfully short-lived “executioner referee”) and relive some of the brutal collisions that ended the gladiatorial careers of former racquetball champion Malibu and Olympic cyclist Sunny.

What comes across is just how cobbled together the original conceit was. The pilot was shot in an equestrian centre, “protection” was a combination of modified motorcycle and baseball gear and no medical staff were employed.

Getty Images What both documentaries highlight is just how dangerous some of the games were and just how lax the programme’s approach to safety – at least initially – was.

Bizarrely, bankrolling production was the Samuel Goldwyn Company, best known for producing independent movies like Sid and Nancy, Mystic Pizza and Wild at Heart, than a prime-time sports spectacle.

So chaotic and embarrassing was the first footage, that many working on the pilot were convinced that they wouldn’t be picked up, especially when their main rival – Rock and Roller Games – was a heady combination of musical performances and roller derby with a live alligator thrown in for good measure.

And even when they somehow managed to secure a syndication deal, it was initially derided by the American media, who described it as “crash TV” and heralding “the demise of not only television, but civilisation”. They even struggled to find crowds for their recordings, essentially “kidnapping” families off the famous Universal Studios tour.

After just 13 episodes, they looked done, until Bob Levy and Eytan Keller were brought in to overhaul the show. While the latter retooled the games and ensured safety protocols were put in place, Levy introduced “immersive” innovations like helmet cams. When Gladiators returned, it was a far slicker product and viewers almost instantly became addicted. But, as Muscles shows, that was by no means the end of the drama.

Fast-paced and filled with a deep bench of colourful characters (as well as a cadre of the Gladiators themselves, key members of the production team also feature), Muscles makes clever use of animated sequences for the rare moments where they don’t have archival footage to match its interviewees’ detailed, sometimes hilarious, often hair-raising, but never dull, accounts.

SUPPLIED Part 1 of The American Gladiators Documentary will next screen on Sky TV's ESPN channel on Wednesday, June 28 at 10.30am.

Contrast that with ESPN’s Story, which is far more of a documentary about making a documentary. Barely mentioned in passing in Muscles, Ben Berman and Kirk Johnson’s tale places Eerie, Pennsylvania gym owner, Elvis impersonator and self-proclaimed American Gladiators creator Johnny Ferraro front-and-centre.

Clearly a somewhat opinionated and controversial figure (when asked about all the significant injuries that occurred on set, he shrugs them off with a glib, “you can’t taste glory, without a little pain”), what his presence does bring is a chance for the film-makers to delve into where the idea that inspired the show came from.

On the flipside, the Ferraro focus apparently dissuaded many of the gladiators from being a part of this project, with the likes of Nitro and Laser reduced to narrated excerpts from their books, or archival audio from other sources. That though, does allow other voices to be heard.

Contestants like Wesley “Two Scoops” Berry recount how appearing on the show changed their life, while Sports Illustrated journalist Austin Murphy looks back on the time he went undercover to write about the audition process and one of the “second-tier” gladiators reveals just how reviled they were by the live audiences when they were subbed in for the injured front liners (signs like “Viper wears a diaper” apparently not great for one’s self-confidence).

Supplied Johnny Ferraro dominates the narrative in The American Gladiators Documentary.

Story isn’t short on big revelations either. There’s the time a contestant needed around 150 internal and external stitches when an Atlasphere broke, how leaf blowers were used to inflate mats when the show went on a nationwide tour and the amazing footage of gladiator Sabre (who had a beef against the LAPD) telling global audiences just how good it felt “to hit a cop”.

But with Ferraro seemingly constantly goading the film-makers (“are you going to tell the right story?”), the documentary eventually becomes more about an investigation into his various claims about how Gladiators came to be. “Two guys from Eerie, Pennsylvania changed the way we watch television,” he proclaims at one point, but whenever Berman asks him about his fellow Eerie resident Dan Carr (who used to run Gladiator-style live events as far back as 1982), he’s evasive, ultimately refusing to allow the Story team access to him.

Used to and indeed fascinated by such behaviour (one of Berman’s last documentaries was the incredible and bizarre tale of “dying magician” The Amazing Johnathan) – it’s perhaps no surprise that the co-director decides to pursue that, rather than stick to a traditional history-of-the-show narrative.

While one can’t help but feel that it’s a little ironic that a documentary on a sports network ends up eschewing the athletes, ultimately both it and Muscles are entertaining, engrossing watches that also show just how a single narrative can be told in very different ways.

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorised Story of American Gladiators begins streaming on Netflix on the evening of Wednesday, June 28, while Sky TV’s ESPN channel’s The American Gladiators Story next screens at 10.30am on the same day.