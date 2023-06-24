Our Planet II: Attenborough's latest Netflix series is beautiful, astonishing, angering, humbling and inspiring

REVIEW: For all of my life and very likely all of yours, we have been watching Sir David Attenborough show us around this incredible, abundant and astounding place we call home.

Attenborough is a natural wonder in his own right. He found a job he is miraculous at – and has carried on doing that job for seven decades.

Attenborough is 97 years old now. But his optimism and vigour in the narration of Our Planet II is undimmed and as engrossing as ever.

Our Planet II is a tour around some of the world's remotest and least-understood environments. Attenborough's crew and their cameras travel to the Amazon, the Arctic, to tiny atolls in the northern Pacific and to glaciers in the Himalayas, to visit and record an incredible diversity of animal life that, again, reminds us how little of our neighbours on this planet we really know anything about.

Attenborough talks candidly about climate change and pollution in this series – which is welcome – but never seems angry or even frustrated at the man-made carnage that he encounters. He simply tells us what is there, without needing to point out or remind us that it is we who are causing the damage.

Maybe Attenborough is resigned to the human race either sabotaging our own existence so badly that we can no longer throw gigatons of carbon into the sky, or becoming extinct entirely. If that is the case, I just hope there are still a few polar bears left to wave us goodbye.

Our Planet II is beautiful, astonishing, angering, humbling and inspiring. Just as he has for 70 years, Attenborough has made one of the best and most crucial shows you will see on any screen, this or any other year.

Our Planet II is now available to stream on Netflix.