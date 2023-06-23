The Card Counter: Oscar Isaac's brooding, watchful, downbeat drama hits Netflix

The Card Counter

Paul Schrader is a living, surviving legend of the American film industry.

His screenplay for Taxi Driver (1976) made him one of the hottest writers in the business. He followed it with Raging Bull, The Last Temptation and Bringing Out The Dead – all for Martin Scorsese – and hits such as American Gigolo and Cat People for others. Schrader's First Reformed picked up his first-ever Best Screenplay nomination at the 2019 Academy Awards.

As a director, Schrader has had a rougher road. Dominion, his prequel to The Exorcist, was made in 2003, but the studio binned his original film and entirely re-shot it with Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2) in the director's chair. When that film flopped, Schrader's version was released. And, to be fair, it's not great either. There's no shortage of men with beards on YouTube who can explain the whole weird story to you.

Supplied Oscar Isaac is The Card Counter.

Schrader loves a slow-burning morality tale, with conflicted men forced to make impossible choices via the catharsis of violence. The Card Counter is no exception. Oscar Isaac (Dune) is terrific as an ex-prisoner with a gift for soberly and carefully giving himself an edge at the blackjack table. He's no Rain Man-style savant, but he earns a living with his low-risk style.

When Isaac's William Tell decides to enter a poker tournament, his own demons – and some of America's recent past – are there to meet him.

The Card Counter is a brooding, watchful and downbeat film. It definitely won't be for everyone and it maybe says a lot about Netflix's trailer-editing that a film this difficult-to-embrace is sitting at number three on the algorithm tonight. I'm going to guess that a lot of people who clicked "play" aren't going to make it to the end.

Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish are all superb in support.

RIALTO Honest Thief is now available to stream on Netflix.

Honest Thief

This begins where many films would have chosen to end, with a successful bank robber putting his cash into a storage unit and falling immediately in love with the woman who manages the, err, storage unit place. On any scale of lazy writing, this is right down at the end marked “can't even be arsed getting off the couch today”.

Liam Neeson's Tom Clark has decided to go straight and hand his ill-gotten cash in to the FBI, so they can presumably give it back to the needy bank owners whose children have been going to school without lunch or shoes for the last few years.

When the agent he is expecting fails to show, Tom still gives the storage unit keys to the two who do, despite one of them – Jai Courtney – looking exactly like the photo they use in the dictionary under “Creepy Narcissistic Douchebag” and the other (Anthony Ramos, from this week's new Transformers movie) who clearly has nothing to do except hang around waiting to be betrayed and then shot by his rancid partner.

Honest Thief is one of those films that makes you wonder, “don't the people in the movies, ever go to the movies? And if they do, wouldn't they know what was coming?”

Still, Neeson is in remarkable nick for a man of – then – 68 years. The script doesn't require much running and jumping from him, but he can bluff his way through a fight or a car chase as well as ever. Opposite Neeson, Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy) does everything she can with a script that gives her pretty much nothing to work with.

You might also appreciate the age gap between Neeson and Walsh is a mere decade-and-a-half, which by the standards of the action genre is so age-appropriate it'll probably be up for an award somewhere.

Also on the positive side of the ledger, the banter and alliance between Neeson and Jeffrey Donovan, playing the obligatory FBI-agent-who-realises-the-truth, locates a seam of warmth and believability within another barely-written character.

Honest Thief loses its way by not quite knowing what it wants to be. Director and co-writer Mark Williams – he co-created TV's Ozark – seems stuck between the conventions of an action movie, and wanting to make a more grown-up examination of what bad men do when they are protecting the people they love.

I've got a warm place in my heart for either of those films. But Honest Thief never decides which one it is.