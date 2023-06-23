The Legend of Zorro: Even James Bond's Kiwi saviour can't rescue this disappointing swashbuckler

The Legend of Zorro is now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Legend of Zorro (M, 124mins) Directed by Martin Campbell **½

Much had changed in the seven years since 1998’s The Mask of Zorro graced the world’s screens.

Back then, the newly married Antonio Banderas was hot off Evita, while Catherine Zeta Jones was a relatively unknown Welsh actress whose biggest role had been in a dreadful movie adaptation of The Phantom comic strip.

In 2005, the tables had turned. Zeta Jones was one of the world's highest-paid actresses, while a string of flops – Original Sin, Ballistic: Ecks v Sever, Femme Fatale – had seen Banderas's stocks fall alarmingly (except with regular director Robert Rodriguez).

On screen, a lot has also altered in the de la Vega household. Alejandro (Banderas) and Elena (Zeta Jones) now have rambunctious son Joaquin (Adrian Alonso) to contend with. But while Elena has traded-in her swashbuckling ways to take care of their charge, Alejandro refuses to give up his double life as cowl-and-cape-wearing freedom-fighter Zorro.

Despite Elena's protests that he is missing his son's entire life and although his 10-year battle to free California is seemingly near an end, with it on the verge of joining America, Alejandro still believes Zorro has work to do.

What starts out as a heated discussion, turns into a full-blown argument and, eventually, divorce, as the pair stubbornly refuse to give in.

As a result, Alejandro hits the bottle while Elena takes up with the wealthy and mysterious Count Armand (Rufus Sewell). But her new beau isn't all that he seems to be.

Lacking the spark, spunk and sexiness of Mask, Legend is a laboured and listless follow-up. Most of the problems lie in the script, which not only sidelines Zeta Jones, but also cobbles together elements of Wild Wild West, Batman Begins (a mysterious anarchic organisation), Back to the Future III, Home Alone, Mr and Mrs Smith (feuding spouses) and '70s Bond movies (henchmen with wooden teeth) to create an unsatisfying whole. There are also too many speeches about "wonderful America" and thinly veiled references to wealthy foreigners hell-bent on that country's destruction.

supplied The Legend of Zorro’s lack of originality and overabundance of last-minute surprise rescues were a fatal blow to the franchise.

New Zealand director Martin Campbell, who did such a good job with the original Zorro reboot Mask and 007’s GoldenEye (and would do again with Casino Royale a year after this), struggles to elicit much joy from the muddled proceedings, relying on regular fisticuffs and some surprisingly ropey special effects from his fellow Kiwis Wētā to hide the cracks in the plot. Papering over the lack of meaningful dialogue with James Horner's (Titanic) overblown score doesn't help either.

It's not all bad, though. Banderas manages to portray some of the charm he conjured up in the original and has parodied as Puss in Boots in Shrek movies and associated spin-offs.

However, the lack of originality and overabundance of last-minute surprise rescues here actually resulted in what would be a fatal blow to this franchise.

