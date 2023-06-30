Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl: Disney+ doco a must-watch for the celebrity and gossip-obsessed

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl is now available to stream on Disney+.

Queenmaker: The Making of An It Girl

The It Girls of the 2000s were just as famous as any pop-star coming up during that time, with the idea of fame totally flipped on its head.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were on the same playing field as Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan toed the line between famous actress and famous party girl.

But with over-exposure, comes opinions.

Queenmaker is a must-watch for the celebrity and gossip-obsessed.

In Queenmaker, we meet Tinsely Mortimer and Olivia Cuplo, both part of the New York socialite scene of the early 2000s.

The pair share their party stories, from blow to paparazzi, all fun-and-games – until it wasn’t.

The women then share how their glamorous life was completely torn apart, thanks to the early internet version of social media trolls, in the form of gossip bloggers.

The documentary unpacks the real trauma behind the blogging – and also the bloggers themselves – a must-watch for the celebrity and gossip-obsessed.

Ever After is now available to stream on Disney+.

Ever After

This film may have just celebrated its 25th birthday, but it still holds up just as well as it did a quarter of a century ago.

Ever After takes the classic fairytale of Cinderella and removes the unrealistic elements – you’re not going to get singing, sewing woodland creatures in this version.

The film is instead told as a piece of historical fiction, beginning with The Brothers Grimm being admonished for getting the Cinderella story wrong by the Grande Dame, who then recounts the what really happened for the pair.

In this “real” version, we learn about Danielle (played by none other than the legendary Drew Barrymore), who has been forced to be a servant in her own home by her wicked stepmother, but soon strikes up a secret relationship with Prince Henry.

The ball and the jewelled slippers still remain a core plot line, but instead of fitting the shoe on the right princess, the shoes and gown are given to Danielle from her late mother, which her evil stepsister tries to co-opt for herself.

The message of the film also holds fast, with kindness prevailing – and evil always losing.

Secrets and Sisterhood is now available to stream on Disney+.

Secrets & Sisterhood

I present you with The Kardashians, but double the size, and maybe, double the drama.

Secrets & Sisterhood follows 10 (yes, 10) sisters, as they balance family and their Muslim faith while living in Los Angeles.

Like any 10 people would, the sisters share different views, with the older sisters who were born in Afghanistan sharing more traditional Muslim views, and the younger, who have only ever known America, questioning the religion their family bases their life around.

The sisters have said in interviews they believed filming the show would bring them closer together, but, instead, it ended up exposing certain secrets – making for great television.

There are themes of generational tension between the sisters, as they fight about the underlying values of their religion, but also just good-old sisterly bickering.

For those who love The Kardashians, with a bit more oomph, this show is definitely for you.

Search is now available to stream on Disney+.

Search

It’s your classic saviour story: A young woman, Nisan, who has faced serious health concerns, is searching for an answer.

This answer comes in the form of “healers” – a group who perform strange therapies and exercises, and ask questions like, “aren’t you afraid of dying without ever living?”

Nisan sinks deeper and deeper into the grips of this group, even more so when her friend disappears and the group seems like the only way to find them.

The viewer works out pretty quickly that this “healing” group is in fact a cult and instead of healing our main character, they’re doing everything they can to hurt her.

The series is produced in Turkish, but is easily digested with the use of subtitles, making it a thrilling, fast-paced watch.