Neon's Angel City, Prime Video's Jack Ryan among great shows to stream this weekend

This three-part HBO documentary is a fly-on-the-wall, intimate look at the trio of actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman’s – and others’ – efforts to start a football club from scratch, have it be successful both on and off the field and run it in such a way that would always put the players’ needs first.

As director Arlene Nelson’s (the helmer of last year’s enlightening, entertaining and, at times, deeply disturbing Secrets of Playboy series) engaging, warts-and-all tale demonstrates though, the task was far from easy.

Like Disney+’s look at the Matildas’ build-up to this year’s World Cup – The World At Our Feet – this benefits greatly from the participants’ willingness to let the cameras in and be candid in front of them.

Supplied Season 4 of Jack Ryan and Angel City are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

While we’re admittedly still only halfway through this Australian crime-comedy’s eight-part season, it has made a strong start.

Former Rake star Kate Box and New Zealand’s own Madeleine Sami make for magnificent sparring partners, as their extremely disparate law enforcers have to team up to try and solve a rapidly increasing number of murders in the sleepy seaside Tasmanian hamlet of the title.

Filled with fabulous one-liners, hilarious characters (Nina Oyama’s naive, true-crime podcast-loving Constable Abby Matsuda the standout) and brilliantly conceived scenarios, this offers perfect winter weekend viewing.

Supplied Mark Addy’s Dave is back in a new TV version of The Full Monty.

Sheffield’s favourite strippers, as portrayed by the likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Tom Wilkinson, are back for this eight-part series set 25 years after the events of the smash-hit 1997 movie.

Joined by former Chumbawumba band member Alice Nutter, returning writer Simon Beaufoy does a good job of giving all the characters something to play for, while also integrating a new generation into the mix.

At times, it might feel a little heavy-handed on the “this is not my Britain” lament, but given what the country has been through during the past few years that’s perhaps, like the original, only reflective of what really is the feeling in cities like Sheffield.

And fortunately, they’ve not only continued to root the drama in a way that feels like real-people-facing-real-problems and maintained the black-as-the-ace-of-spades humour, but also ensured many of the laughs come from the sheer inventiveness and cheeky likeability of the central characters.

It’s a perhaps an unexpected and unlikely encore, but it is most definitely a welcome one.

Unfolding in real time, this seven-part thriller follows the high-stakes journey of a plane bound for London as it is taken over by ne’er-do-wells. As authorities on the ground scramble for answers, back on board, Idris Elba’s Sam Nelson attempts to use his business negotiating skills to try and save the lives of all the passengers.

The cast also includes Archie Panjabi, Max Beesley, Eve Myles and Neil Maskell.

A compelling cross between 24 and the cinematic mile-high heists of Flightplan, Air Force One, United 93 and 7500, this does a terrific job of keeping you glued to the action.

Having already demonstrated their ability to create gripping, character-filled television with Netflix’s Criminal and Lupin respectively, creators Jim Field Smith and George Kay here ensure the audience are given just enough information to keep them ahead of the major players, while tantalisingly not revealing all their secrets too early

Getty Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators takes an inside look at the rise and dramatic fall of the much-loved ‘90s reality competition.

Debuting in 1989 and running for seven glorious seasons, the reality competition American Gladiators pitted athletic average Joes up against a cast of Running Man-esque single-named “superheroes” like Nitro, Storm, Laser, Ice and Blaze in events such as Assault, Joust, Hang Tough and Powerball.

This five-part docu-series provides plenty of jaw-dropping and incredible first-hand accounts of the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the much-loved show.

What comes across is just how cobbled together the original conceit was. The pilot was shot in an equestrian centre, “protection” was a combination of modified motorcycle and baseball gear and no medical staff were employed.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (NEON)

John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine and writer-creator Danny McBride star in this nine-part, third season of this hit comedy about a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

As this instalment opens, siblings Jesse (McBride), Judy (Patterson) and Kelvin (Devine) are forced to deal with dwindling attendances and donations in the wake of their father Eli’s (Goodman) semi-retirement, while he is visited by another figure from his past.

“[It] remains consistent in its outrageous opulence and crude humour, but its latest chapter is unusually well-timed,” wrote Variety’s Alison Herman, while Roger Ebert.com’s Nandini Balial thought that “it continues to be one of HBO’s best series, with excellent production value, vivid costume work, and of course, great writing”.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is now available to stream on Prime Video.

TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN (PRIME VIDEO)

The fourth and – apparently – final, six-part season of this action series sees John Krasinski’s take on Tom Clancy’s beloved character facing his most dangerous mission yet.

As the new CIA deputy director, Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. As he begins his investigations, he discovers a link between a drug cartel, a terrorist organisation and a conspiracy that could involve the very system he has always sought to protect.

If it all sounds a little familiar, that’s because it’s essentially an adaptation of Clancy’s Clear and Present Danger, which was made into a hit Harrison Ford-starring movie in 1994.

“Serves as a perfect finale to the gripping series,” wrote The Times of India’s Abhishek Srivastava. “Packed with adrenaline-pumping action and thrilling plot twists at every corner, the show operates at full throttle.

THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY (TVNZ+)

This six-part spin-off from the long-running action-drama focuses on two of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters – Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan).

It follows their adventures, as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland long ago. Crumbling, the city is now filled with the dead and denizens who have made this part of the Big Apple their own world – one full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

“Delivers a compelling tale that ushers in an exciting next chapter for The Walking Dead franchise,” wrote TV Fanatic’s Paul Dailly, while Variety’s Jessica Liese thought it was “a well-told, self-contained story that retains many of its predecessor’s best qualities while deepening two of its most beloved characters”.