Neon's Full Circle, TVNZ+'s Creamerie among great shows to stream this weekend

Eight great shows that are well worth streaming this weekend.

This three-part HBO documentary is a fly-on-the-wall, intimate look at the trio of actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman’s – and others’ – efforts to start a football club from scratch, have it be successful both on and off the field and run it in such a way that would always put the players’ needs first.

As director Arlene Nelson’s (the helmer of last year’s enlightening, entertaining and, at times, deeply disturbing Secrets of Playboy series) engaging, warts-and-all tale demonstrates though, the task was far from easy.

Like Disney+’s look at the Matildas’ build-up to this year’s World Cup – The World At Our Feet – this benefits greatly from the participants’ willingness to let the cameras in and be candid in front of them.

Supplied Full Circle and the second season of Creamerie are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

It was the surprise local hit of 2021.

An anarchic, kind of anti-Handmaid’s Tale that was most definitely not for the easily offended. A sci-fi-infused story that delivered full-flavoured, adult humour with no trace of cheese that became a cult series both here and in Australia and the US and took out the prize for best drama at the New Zealand Television Awards.

Now, after a seemingly interminable wait, fans can finally lap up a second, six-part helping of Creamerie.

As she proved on the big screen with her fabulous action-horror Shadow in the Cloud, writer-director Roseanne Liang knows how to balance dramatic set pieces with subversive humour.

Amongst the newcomers, Josh Thomson is a standout as a toothbrush-making loner who delivers a surprisingly emotional performance, particularly as he recounts some of the follies of his fellow men.

A more-than-satisfying follow-up that is only likely to enhance the cult of Creamerie and earn the series an even greater following.

Everyone Else Burns is now available to stream on Neon.

The Righteous Gemstones might just have to up their game – thanks to the arrival of this new divine British sitcom.

Everyone Else Burns’ Lewis family are a little different to the American televangelist and megachurch pastors though – this quartet more focused on surviving the impending rapture, rather than living opulent lives.

Between heathen neighbours, shunned former members, a slick rival, an ancient religious rulebook, a caravan holiday, a teenage sex-ed class and the Tupperware of Sin, there’s plenty of mirth-filled situations for hapless and blinkered David patriarch (Simon Bird) to find himself mired in.

Closer to Father Ted than The Vicar of Dibley, this irreverent series is not for the easily offended, but – for devout lovers of UK comedy – this is well worth seeking out.

A decade into his “retirement” and Steven Soderbergh is still producing – and directing –thought-provoking and thrilling tales.

His latest is this knotty, contemporary, six-part New York-set crime-drama that initially takes a while to coalesce, but once all the pieces are in play, becomes compelling viewing. It follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters across the Big Apple.

While Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon’s (Men in Black, Now You See Me) explorations of moral quandries, various characters’ murky pasts and touch of mysticism are certainly a drawcard, it’s the tense race-against-time of the big night in the opening episodes that really hook you in.

As he showed in the Ocean’s trilogy, Traffic and Haywire, Soderbergh is a master of keeping multiple balls in the air and subverting viewer expectations – just when you think you know how things are all going to play out. And also, as is usual, he’s gathered together a terrific acting ensemble with Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Zazie Beetz the particular standouts.

HBO Full Circle is now available to stream on Neon.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (NEON)

John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine and writer-creator Danny McBride star in this nine-part, third season of this hit comedy about a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

As this instalment opens, siblings Jesse (McBride), Judy (Patterson) and Kelvin (Devine) are forced to deal with dwindling attendances and donations in the wake of their father Eli’s (Goodman) semi-retirement, while he is visited by another figure from his past.

“[It] remains consistent in its outrageous opulence and crude humour, but its latest chapter is unusually well-timed,” wrote Variety’s Alison Herman, while Roger Ebert.com’s Nandini Balial thought that “it continues to be one of HBO’s best series, with excellent production value, vivid costume work, and of course, great writing”.

THEN YOU RUN (TVNZ+)

Based on the 2014 novel You by Croatian-German writer Zoran Drvenkar, this eight-part thriller focuses in on a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers who are on holiday in Rotterdam.

However, when the estranged father of one of them – Tara (Normal People’s Leah McNamara) is found dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels.

“A frenetic hybrid of Luther and The Hangover, with an added sprinkle of Scandi-noir bleakness,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson. “This is highly stylised, pulpy action and it twists and turns with dizzying speed. It is gruesome and gory, and obviously total nonsense from start to finish, but it is a riot – and very moreish. I sat down to watch one episode, and tore through three.”

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is now available to stream on Prime Video.

TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN (PRIME VIDEO)

The fourth and – apparently – final, six-part season of this action series sees John Krasinski’s take on Tom Clancy’s beloved character facing his most dangerous mission yet.

As the new CIA deputy director, Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. As he begins his investigations, he discovers a link between a drug cartel, a terrorist organisation and a conspiracy that could involve the very system he has always sought to protect.

If it all sounds a little familiar, that’s because it’s essentially an adaptation of Clancy’s Clear and Present Danger, which was made into a hit Harrison Ford-starring movie in 1994.

“Serves as a perfect finale to the gripping series,” wrote The Times of India’s Abhishek Srivastava. “Packed with adrenaline-pumping action and thrilling plot twists at every corner, the show operates at full throttle.

THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY (TVNZ+)

This six-part spin-off from the long-running action-drama focuses on two of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters – Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan).

It follows their adventures, as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland long ago. Crumbling, the city is now filled with the dead and denizens who have made this part of the Big Apple their own world – one full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

“Delivers a compelling tale that ushers in an exciting next chapter for The Walking Dead franchise,” wrote TV Fanatic’s Paul Dailly, while Variety’s Jessica Liese thought it was “a well-told, self-contained story that retains many of its predecessor’s best qualities while deepening two of its most beloved characters”.