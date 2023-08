Netflix's Heartstopper, Neon's Mrs. Davis among great shows to stream this weekend

Eight great shows that are well worth streaming this weekend.

This three-part HBO documentary is a fly-on-the-wall, intimate look at the trio of actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman’s – and others’ – efforts to start a football club from scratch, have it be successful both on and off the field and run it in such a way that would always put the players’ needs first.

As director Arlene Nelson’s (the helmer of last year’s enlightening, entertaining and, at times, deeply disturbing Secrets of Playboy series) engaging, warts-and-all tale demonstrates though, the task was far from easy.

Like Disney+’s look at the Matildas’ build-up to this year’s World Cup – The World At Our Feet – this benefits greatly from the participants’ willingness to let the cameras in and be candid in front of them.

It was the surprise local hit of 2021.

An anarchic, kind of anti-Handmaid’s Tale that was most definitely not for the easily offended. A sci-fi-infused story that delivered full-flavoured, adult humour with no trace of cheese that became a cult series both here and in Australia and the US and took out the prize for best drama at the New Zealand Television Awards.

Now, after a seemingly interminable wait, fans can finally lap up a second, six-part helping of Creamerie.

As she proved on the big screen with her fabulous action-horror Shadow in the Cloud, writer-director Roseanne Liang knows how to balance dramatic set pieces with subversive humour.

Amongst the newcomers, Josh Thomson is a standout as a toothbrush-making loner who delivers a surprisingly emotional performance, particularly as he recounts some of the follies of his fellow men.

A more-than-satisfying follow-up that is only likely to enhance the cult of Creamerie and earn the series an even greater following.

Everyone Else Burns is now available to stream on Neon.

The Righteous Gemstones might just have to up their game – thanks to the arrival of this new divine British sitcom.

Everyone Else Burns’ Lewis family are a little different to the American televangelist and megachurch pastors though – this quartet more focused on surviving the impending rapture, rather than living opulent lives.

Between heathen neighbours, shunned former members, a slick rival, an ancient religious rulebook, a caravan holiday, a teenage sex-ed class and the Tupperware of Sin, there’s plenty of mirth-filled situations for hapless and blinkered David patriarch (Simon Bird) to find himself mired in.

Closer to Father Ted than The Vicar of Dibley, this irreverent series is not for the easily offended, but – for devout lovers of UK comedy – this is well worth seeking out.

A decade into his “retirement” and Steven Soderbergh is still producing – and directing –thought-provoking and thrilling tales.

His latest is this knotty, contemporary, six-part New York-set crime-drama that initially takes a while to coalesce, but once all the pieces are in play, becomes compelling viewing. It follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters across the Big Apple.

While Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon’s (Men in Black, Now You See Me) explorations of moral quandries, various characters’ murky pasts and touch of mysticism are certainly a drawcard, it’s the tense race-against-time of the big night in the opening episodes that really hook you in.

As he showed in the Ocean’s trilogy, Traffic and Haywire, Soderbergh is a master of keeping multiple balls in the air and subverting viewer expectations – just when you think you know how things are all going to play out. And also, as is usual, he’s gathered together a terrific acting ensemble with Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Zazie Beetz the particular standouts.

HBO Full Circle is now available to stream on Neon.

HEARTSTOPPER (NETFLIX)

One of the most-beloved series of last year is back for a second installment.

Based on Alice Oseman’s web-comic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper originally told the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a schoolboy who fell in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

The eight-part sophomore season sees the pair navigate their new relationship while juggling exams, a prom and a school trip to Paris.

“Heartstopper is a gem, and remains perhaps the most uplifting, refreshingly optimistic and utterly charming series currently running on TV,” wrote San Jose Mercury News’ Randy Myers, while Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall believed that it is “a show overflowing with emotions -- both joyous and terrifying ones -- in a way that’s palpable, whether you’re close in age to its main characters or more in the teacher or parent demographic”.

JUSTIFIED: PRIMEVAL (DISNEY+)

Taking inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s novels City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Fire in the Hole, this eight-part Justified spin-off sees Timothy Olyphant’s US Marshal Raylan Givens having to leave his new home in Miami for a case in Detroit.

He’s been charged with pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), a criminal who has been wreaking havoc in the city.

“Finally, a reboot that doesn’t cling onto the past, but embraces the chance to grow up,” wrote Vanity Fair’s David Canfield, while Decider’s Joel Keller thought the series will “satisfy both fans of the original series and people who are just looking for a well-written, sometimes-funny cop drama to watch”.

Supplied Mrs. Davis is now available to stream on Neon.

MRS. DAVIS (NEON)

Former Glow and Nurse Jackie star Betty Gilpin plays Sister Simone, a nun taking on technology with just her faith, in this eight-part sci-fi dramedy. The impressive supporting players include Margo Martindale, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette and Tim McInnerny.

“It’s a wild ride, but an enjoyable one if you strap in tight,” wrote The New Yorker’s Rachel Syme, while Washington Post’s Lili Loofbourow believed that the show was “undisciplined, rather beautiful, seedy, surprisingly profound and, above all, fun”.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (NEON)

Now in its fifth season (and with a sixth already greenlit), this US spin-off of the 2014 cult Kiwi mockumentary keeps going from strength to strength.

Early footage from this latest round of 10 episodes teases the vampires visiting basketball games, diners and malls, as they attempt to blend in with the living, while all eyes will be on whether familiar Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillen) plan to join the ranks of the Staten Island bloodsuckers has actually succeeded and what energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will do now he has seemingly been fully restored to his old self.

“The series refuses to rest on its laurels, repeatedly expanding its crazy vampire mythology and universe in unexpected ways,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager, while Paste magazine’s Lacy Baugher thought that the show “remains, first and foremost, dry, biting, and deeply, often painfully funny”.