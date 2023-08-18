Prime Video's Cruel Summer, Disney+'s High School Musical among great shows to stream this weekend

Eight great shows that are well worth streaming this weekend.

CRUEL SUMMER (PRIME VIDEO)

This hit teen anthology drama returns for a sophomore, 10-part season with another thrilling mystery.

In the summer of 1999, small-town computer genius Megan (Sadie Stanley) resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella (Lexi Underwood); little does she know how her life will change within the next 12 months.

“Thrilling and cheesy in equal measure, the series breezes towards its finish as a particularly well-oiled drama,” wrote Slate magazine’s Steven Nguyen Scaife, while Paste magazine’s Lucy Braugher thought that ”although it’s not quite on its predecessor’s level, Season 2 makes for propulsive, entertaining viewing, keeping its audience unsure about who to trust, and embracing a similar go-for-broke style of storytelling”.

Supplied The fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and second season of Cruel Summer are among the great shows to stream this weekend.

A decade into his “retirement” and Steven Soderbergh is still producing – and directing –thought-provoking and thrilling tales.

His latest is this knotty, contemporary, six-part New York-set crime-drama that initially takes a while to coalesce, but once all the pieces are in play, becomes compelling viewing. It follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters across the Big Apple.

While Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon’s (Men in Black, Now You See Me) explorations of moral quandries, various characters’ murky pasts and touch of mysticism are certainly a drawcard, it’s the tense race-against-time of the big night in the opening episodes that really hook you in.

As he showed in the Ocean’s trilogy, Traffic and Haywire, Soderbergh is a master of keeping multiple balls in the air and subverting viewer expectations – just when you think you know how things are all going to play out. And also, as is usual, he’s gathered together a terrific acting ensemble with Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Zazie Beetz the particular standouts.

NETFLIX Season 2 of Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.

HEARTSTOPPER (NETFLIX)

One of the most-beloved series of last year is back for a second installment.

Based on Alice Oseman’s web-comic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper originally told the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a schoolboy who fell in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

The eight-part sophomore season sees the pair navigate their new relationship while juggling exams, a prom and a school trip to Paris.

“Heartstopper is a gem, and remains perhaps the most uplifting, refreshingly optimistic and utterly charming series currently running on TV,” wrote San Jose Mercury News’ Randy Myers, while Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall believed that it is “a show overflowing with emotions -- both joyous and terrifying ones -- in a way that’s palpable, whether you’re close in age to its main characters or more in the teacher or parent demographic”.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES (DISNEY+)

The fourth – and final – season of this Emmy-nominated series sees the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

But, in a meta twist signature to the series, their plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

“HSMTMTS goes out with a showstopping bang!,” wrote Pop Culture Planet’s Kristen Maldonado. “They continue the meta humour and the heart that the series is known for, while taking it to the next level with its musical numbers and production quality.“

SUPPLIED The fourth - and final - season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now available to stream on Disney+.

JUSTIFIED: PRIMEVAL (DISNEY+)

Taking inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s novels City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Fire in the Hole, this eight-part Justified spin-off sees Timothy Olyphant’s US Marshal Raylan Givens having to leave his new home in Miami for a case in Detroit.

He’s been charged with pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), a criminal who has been wreaking havoc in the city.

“Finally, a reboot that doesn’t cling onto the past, but embraces the chance to grow up,” wrote Vanity Fair’s David Canfield, while Decider’s Joel Keller thought the series will “satisfy both fans of the original series and people who are just looking for a well-written, sometimes-funny cop drama to watch”.

THE LOST FLOWERS OF ALICE HART (PRIME VIDEO)

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, this seven-part, Australia-set and shot drama stars Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Frankie Adams.

When Alice, aged 9 (Alyla Browne), tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June (Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

“A reminder that when it is handled with skill, sophistication and a measure of restraint, melodrama can be as satisfying as any other style of storytelling,” wrote The New York Times’ Mike Hale, while Los Angeles Times’ Robert Lloyd thought that the “sensitively written, expertly performed by actors young and old, and beautifully shot [story], is in no rush to give up its mysteries, and by drawing out the drama, what’s obvious in the story comes off as proportionally more subtle”.

Prime Video The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart is now available to stream on Prime Video.

MRS. DAVIS (NEON)

Former Glow and Nurse Jackie star Betty Gilpin plays Sister Simone, a nun taking on technology with just her faith, in this eight-part sci-fi dramedy. The impressive supporting players include Margo Martindale, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette and Tim McInnerny.

“It’s a wild ride, but an enjoyable one if you strap in tight,” wrote The New Yorker’s Rachel Syme, while Washington Post’s Lili Loofbourow believed that the show was “undisciplined, rather beautiful, seedy, surprisingly profound and, above all, fun”.

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (NEON)

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht’s star-studded 1980s-set basketball drama is back for a second seven-part run.

Following an incredible inaugural season for Jerry Buss' (John C. Reilly) new management and team roster, their Los Angeles team is setting their sights on the ultimate prize - a championship win against their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics.

The impressive acting roster also includes Adrien Brody, Sally Field, Michael Chiklis, Tracy Letts and Jason Segel.

“Hilarious, exasperating and even heartbreaking, the magic has indeed returned,” wrote Variety’s Aramide Tinubu, while The Times’ Carol Midgley thought that “as a piece of drama it is every bit as energetic, flash and audacious as the previous series, with a great use of contemporary music”.