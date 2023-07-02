You’ve Been Scammed By Nigel Latta: The new TVNZ series every Kiwi should watch

In his new series, Nigel Latta investigates the eight main types of scams.

REVIEW: He’s taken us inside the minds of some of the country’s most notorious criminals, as well as teaching us how to raise children, manage money and blow stuff up.

Now, after a five-year absence from our screens, New Zealand’s favourite chirpy clinical psychologist Nigel Latta is back with a new, four-part series that every Kiwi would do well to watch.

Debuting on TVNZ 1 at 8pm on Monday, July 3, You’ve Been Scammed By Nigel Latta aims to arm viewers with enough knowledge to protect themselves the next time they receive a text, email or phone call asking them to do something that seems legitimate, but just doesn’t feel right.

“Nine out of 10 of you think you can spot a scam,” Latta impishly informs us, before spending the next 20 minutes of the opening episode undermining that statistic of self-belief.

Via a mix of testimonies from ordinary New Zealanders who have suffered four and five-figure financial losses and studio “experiments”, he demonstrates the tricks of the scammers’ trade and just how easy it is to be sucked in by “distractions, deception and misdirection”.

Employing magician and mentalist Brendan Dooley as a sound recordist, the pair easily relieve “volunteers” of their watches and ties, before presenting them back to them as a “gift” for their time.

While that highlighted the dangers of the very human psychological trait of overconfidence, Latta’s next test put complacency in the spotlight. Aimed at showing just how easy it is for us to overshare, especially on social media, he managed to amaze his subject by guessing not only a number of facts about his past, but also his bank card pin number, when in truth he’d been asked the question directly by Latta’s friendly “magical helper” who subsequently, as well as doing a little online research, simply fed the information into the host’s earpiece.

“Just because someone is confident, doesn’t mean they are trustworthy,” Latta grins.

Then, after Kiwi personal finance guru Frances Cook details how scammers essentially cloned her professional social media profile to try and lure her 150,000 followers into providing access to their bank accounts, Latta reveals the first instalment’s pièce de résistance, a phishing exercise involving many of the “models” he has used on shows past.

Supplied Nigel Latta has always been a master of holding the audience’s attention – let’s just be thankful he’s using it for the greater good in You’ve Been Scammed.

Offering them more work, he provides a link to a parking website which he suggests would be ideal for their use while on set. They’ll just need to pre-pay themselves – and then he’ll reimburse them. However, the eagle-eyed may just spot a few things about the website that aren’t quite right and that could give them pause before they click through.

With future episodes promising more detailed advice on investment scams and an explanation of Fomo (fear of missing out) that involves children and chocolate biscuits, You’ve Been Scammed delivers real world knowledge-you-can-use in an entertaining and easy-to-understand manner.

Latta has always been a master of holding the audience’s attention – let’s just be thankful he’s using it for the greater good.

You’ve Been Scammed by Nigel Latta debuts on TVNZ 1 at 8pm on Monday, July 3. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.