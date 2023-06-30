Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible 7, Wham! among July's must-see movies

Ethan Hunt attempts his craziest stunt yet, Greta Gerwig takes on the world's most famous Little Woman and Netflix brings back the blindfolds in new flicks coming to a screen near you.

July offers plenty for movie fans to get excited about.

As well as the arrival of some of the most hotly anticipated blockbusters of the year, the annual New Zealand International Film Festival gets underway with the opening Auckland leg kicking off on July 19, followed by Wellington on July 27.

But while a handful of heavy Hollywood hitters will be dominating Kiwi screens, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some smaller titles like horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door (July 6) and the latest Disney animated feature to get the reo treatment – Coco (July 13).

For those who’d prefer to watch from home, new offerings include action-comedy The Out-Laws (July 7, Netflix), basketball documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated (July 21, Apple TV+), Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall-starring sci-fi-infused rom-com Robots (July 7, Prime Video) and Shudder’s documentary deep dive into a certain genre of creature features – July 21’s Sharksploitation.

Supplied Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie and Bird Box Barcelona are among the most hotly anticipated movies heading our way in July.

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 12 movies we believe are most worth checking out (and where you can watch them), as well as one so bad, it might have to be seen to be believed.

Supplied Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling team up for Barbie.

Barbie (July 20, Cinemas)

Little Women’s Greta Gerwig co-wrote and directed this live-action black comedy inspired by the iconic all-American doll. Margot Robbie plays the eponymous Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is her beloved Ken.

The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey.

Supplied Elizabeth Banks faces off against Zach Galifianakis in The Beanie Bubble.

The Beanie Bubble (July 28, Apple TV+)

Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan team up for this based-on-fact dramedy which looks at how frustrated toy salesman Ty Warner’s collaboration with three women created one of the most beloved “stuffed animal” brands ever.

Former Futurama writer Kristin Gore is joined in co-directing duties here by US band OK Go’s lead singer and guitarist – and creator of their memorable music videos – Damian Kulash.

Supplied The blindfolds are back out in force in Bird Box Barcelona.

Bird Box Barcelona (July 14, Netflix)

Spanish spin-off of the hit 2018 Sandra Bullock-starrer set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are forced to live blindfolded because of a mysterious force.

This time around, the protagonists are a father (Mario Casas) and daughter (Naila Schuberth) who, as they form uneasy alliances with other survivors and try to escape the eponymous city, find that an unexpected – and even more sinister threat – is growing.

Supplied The Deepest Breath looks at the relationship between Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini and her safety diver Stephan Keenan.

The Deepest Breath (July 19, Netflix)

Documentary that profiles Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini, as she embarks on a quest to break a world record, with the help of safety diver Stephan Keenan. As the two train, they form a deep, emotional bond.

“In the most literal sense, The Deepest Breath is a breathtaking documentary, one filled with eye-popping visuals, thrilling competitions and a deftly presented love story,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg.

Supplied Infinity Pool offers yet more proof of why Mia Goth is one of the finest actors of her generation.

Infinity Pool (July 12, Neon and other Rentals)

Brandon Cronenberg’s (Possessor) latest slice of visceral, sci-fi-infused horror offers more evidence of Mia Goth’s (Pearl, X) ability to light up the screen and unnerve in equal measure.

She plays Gabi Bauer, a young woman who draws Alexander Skarsgard’s struggling author into a strange world of hedonistic pleasures and deadly games while he holidays on a remote island with his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman).

Supplied Australian singer John Farnham is the subject of a documentary subtitled Finding the Voice.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice (July 27, Cinemas)

Documentary which traces the rise to fame of the Australian singing icon. Although he had hits in the past, John Farnham was 38 when the album Whispering Jack was released in 1986. It is still the highest-selling Australian album of all time.

As well as Farnham himself, Poppy Stockell’s doco also features Farnham’s fellow performers like Jimmy Barnes, Darryl Braithwaite and Celine Dion.

“It’s a story with everything – laughter, tears, love and rock’n’roll,” wrote Sydney Morning Herald’s Sandra Hall.

Supplied Sabrina Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Ashley Park star in the less-than-genteel comedy Joy Ride.

Joy Ride (July 6, Cinemas)

Former Xena: Warrior Princess script co-ordinator turned Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon screenwriter Adele Lim makes her big-screen directorial debut with this tale about a young Asian-American woman Audrey (Ashley Park), who goes in search of her Chinese birth mother with the help of her childhood best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola), her former room-mate Kat (Stephanie Hsu) and Lolo’s cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

“If you miss the days when comedies weren’t afraid to dish out an outrageous serving of full-frontal nudity, hard drug use, unbridled horniness and delightfully gruesome potty humour, boy do I have the movie for you,” wrote Paste Magazine’s Aurora Amidon.

Supplied Hayley Atwell joins Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 8, Cinemas)

Just when you thought the series’ titling couldn’t get any more confusing.

Five years after the partly New Zealand-shot Fallout became a worldwide hit, Tom Cruise finally returns as Ethan Hunt for this seventh action-adventure.

As the title suggests, it’s a multi-parter, with the second-half due in June 2024. New to the franchise are Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Cary Elwes.

Supplied Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer (July 20, Cinemas)

Christopher Nolan’s latest project is a biopic of American theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy takes on the title role, while the impressively assembled ensemble also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman.

Sundance Institute Talk to Me generated plenty of buzz when it debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival back in January.

Talk to Me (July 27, Cinemas)

Likely to be one of the cult horror hits of the year, this Sundance-debuting Australian tale follows a group of teens who dare to dabble with the occult powers of what appears to be a severed hand.

A heady combination of Flatliners and It Follows, Danny and Michael Philippou’s fright fest not only features a fabulous young cast, but also a compelling performance from Miranda Otto as a concerned mum.

Supplied Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega are the stars of They Cloned Tyrone.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21, Netflix)

Star Wars’ John Boyega, WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris and Collateral’s Jamie Foxx join forces for this action-comedy that focuses on an eerie series of events that leads their unlikely trio down a rabbit hole and into a sinister neighbourhood conspiracy.

Directed by co-written by Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy screenwriter Juel Taylor, the movie also features Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier, and was conceived as a "genre-bending" homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s.

Supplied As Wham!, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were at the top of pop tree in the mid-1980s.

Wham! (July 5, Netflix)

Through archival interviews and footage, Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael relive the arc of their short-lived musical career together, as these best buddies grappled with becoming 1980s pop icons. The documentary is directed by Chris Smith, whose previous subjects have included Richard Branson, Jim Carrey, the Fyre Music Festival and Robert Downey Sr.

“Cleverly stitched together and drawing on a vast archive of audio recordings, their narrative does not shy away from reappraising the band’s past and even calling themselves out,” wrote London Evening Standard’s El Hunt.

The One to Avoid

Supplied Love Again will debut on Neon and other rental services on July 26.

Love Again (July 26, Neon and other rentals)

Citadel’s Priyanka Chopra Jones, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Celine Dion star in this romantic-dramedy about a young woman who tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending to his old cell phone number. However, when his number is reassigned, she then forms a connection with its new owner.

Based on the 2016 German movie Text for You, which itself was inspired by the 2009 novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer.

“Plays out like some ungainly melding of You’ve Got Mail and the Gwyneth Paltrow-Ben Affleck plane crash movie Bounce,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper, while Observer’s Rex Reed thought that “if you’re in the mood for a Hallmark card to revive your faith in gooey rom-coms, Love Again is not the one”.