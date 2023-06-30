Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate: Netflix's fascinating, sobering glimpse at an often-erased history

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Berlin in the 1920s was one of the most liberal and queer-friendly cities in the world.

Although every European city of note had a gay and lesbian scene – and the bars and clubs to cater to it – Berlin was at least the equal of Paris as an LGBTQI+ hub.

With censorship rules being slashed in the years after the first World War, an explosion in publishing saw gay and queer magazines in newsstands – and posters and flyers being handed out for every club.

At the very heart of Berlin's queer and – especially – trans scene, was the Eldorado club. The Eldorado was legendary.

Queer nightspots in Berlin, unlike those in London at the time, could advertise and trade openly without any pretence of being a place they were not. It was prominent doctors who frequented the Eldorado who were instrumental in the German government recognising trans people and giving them legal protection to dress and identify as they preferred.

But the 1920s became the 1930s. Although some early and prominent members of Hitler's inner-circle were openly gay, it was not long before their opponents within the party saw an opportunity to use their "immorality" against them. And so the Nazis became a party of self-proclaimed Christian puritans. Who, like Christian puritans have for centuries, turned out to be the most murderous thugs and hypocrites that history has ever known.

Ernst Rohm was a well-known and frequent visitor to the Eldorado. As a founding member of the Nazi party and the leader of the SA – a larger, parallel force to the now-better-known SS – Rohm was a massively powerful figure in Berlin.

The Nazis turned on Rohm and others during “the Night of The Long Knives”, which purged the Nazi party of the entire SA leadership and nearly everybody Hitler considered a threat to his own control. Rohm was a war hero and a close friend of Hitler, but he was murdered along with perhaps 200 others. The Nazis would never tolerate "public displays of homosexuality" again.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate is a fascinating and sobering glimpse at a history that is often erased. The modern parallels to the rise of the "religious right" in America and elsewhere are so obvious and clear-cut – the filmmakers barely need to point them out.

