The best movies leaving Netflix this week

The movie that became a lockdown obsession and one of Beyonce's finest screen performances are among the ficks you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Dreamgirls and Contagion are among the great movies about to leave Netflix.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of five fabulous movies that won’t be around for much longer – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Lily James stars opposite Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver.

Baby Driver (2017)

Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey star in Edgar Wright’s high-octane heist movie about a young getaway driver who finds himself coerced into working for a crime boss.

“A crime-flick love story as pop-conscious as Wright's earlier work but unironic about its romantic core, it will delight the director's fans but requires no film-geek certification,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore.

Supplied Gwyneth Paltrow played patient zero of a viral epidemic in Contagion.

Becoming something of a cinematic poster-child during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Steven Soderbergh delivers audiences a star-studded frightening look at a virus that’s “Godzilla, King Kong and Frankenstein all rolled into one”. One allegedly the result of “the wrong pig meeting the wrong bat”.

It’s easy to see why it struck a chord with so many locked-down viewers. A disaster movie with gravitas, Contagion is a vital, scientifically sure-footed, hot-button thriller that will have you avoiding public surfaces and reaching for antibacterial hand gel for months.

Shot with raw intensity and potentially chilling realism, this boasts a stunning cast that includes Oscar winners like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Marion Cotillard, as well as Jude Law, Elliott Gould and John Hawkes.

Supplied/Stuff Curtis (Jamie Foxx) and Denna (Beyonce) clash over the future of her career in Dreamgirls.

Dreamgirls (2006)

The movie that introduced the world to Jennifer Hudson and temporarily resurrected Eddie Murphy’s career after a string of disasters in the early noughties.

An adaptation of the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, it follows the fortunes of “The Dreams”, a Detroit girl group closely modelled on The Supremes. The impressive acting ensemble also includes Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose and Beyonce.

“Few pictures can match the glamorous pull of Dreamgirls. Bill Condon's first big musical since Chicago is a glossy, gleaming Cadillac of a film with a vintage rhythm and blues engine tuned to perfection. The cast is dressed to kill,” wrote The Times’ James Christopher.

Supplied Gene Hackman and Danny DeVito face-off in Heist.

Heist (2001)

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet (Glengarry Glen Ross, The Spanish Prisoner) wrote and directed this crime drama about a trio of thieves (Gene Hackman, Delroy Lindo and Ricky Jay) who find themselves broke, betrayed and blackmailed into staying in the “business”, when all they really want to do is retire.

Danny DeVito and Sam Rockwell also join in on the action.

“We watch a movie like Heist for the virtuosity of the execution, for the wit with which Mamet writes his way through the conventions, and the pleasure his actors take in chewing on his dialogue, in all of its repetition, shop talk, and artful profanity,” wrote Flavorwire’s Jason Bailey.

Supplied Liam Neeson finds himself in a spot of bother in Run All Night.

Having scared middle-American audiences out of visiting Berlin (Unknown) and air travel in general (Non-Stop), Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra's third collaboration with ageing action-man Liam Neeson sees them tackle the mean streets of New York.

The Northern Irishman is joined by Joel Kinnaman, Common and Ed Harris for this action-thriller about an ex-Irish Mob hitman who goes on the run with his estranged adult son, after he is forced to kill the son of a mobster boss.

While initially this femme-fatale free modern noir feels more half-baked than hard-boiled, writer Brad Ingelsby's story eventually settles down into an engaging tale of two families and two fathers – and the effect of their past indiscretions on their sons.

All the above titles’ final day on Netflix is July 14, except for Baby Driver (July 17).