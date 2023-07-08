The Out-Laws: DeVine? No, Netflix's new comedy is hellish, laugh-free viewing

The Out-Laws is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Out-Laws (16+, 95mins) Directed by Tyler Spindel **

A bizarre combination of Meet the Parents, Baby Driver and Mickey Blue Eyes, this is an adult family comedy light on laughs and bereft of anything compelling to recommend it.

Talents like Pierce Brosnan (The Thomas Crown Affair), Ellen Barkin (Sea of Love) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) are wasted, while Richard Kind (Mad About You), Julie Hegarty (Flying High) and Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) feel like they were drafted in from a different, not necessarily better, movie, so tonally different are their performances from the rest of this slapshtick-heavy nightmare.

But at least it’s better than director Tyler Spindel’s last Netflix tale The Wrong Missy (whose one bright spot – Lauren Lapkus – attempts, but fails, to steal the show here with a truly offbeat cameo) – but only just.

Clearly pitching himself as Jack Black Jr. (rather than a successor to this fellow producer Adam Sandler), Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect) delivers a breathless, whirlwind, cartoonish turn as young, uptight bank manager Owen T. Browning.

Desperate to get everything for his impending wedding day right for his beloved fiancee Parker (The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev), he’s delighted when she reveals that her Amazon-based parents can make their nuptials after all.

Supplied Pierce Brosnan’s late line in The Out-Laws that “just think of the terrible decisions it took to get to this point” ends up feeling a little too resonant.

But, having caught him off-guard by arriving early, Billy (an over-brogued Brosnan) and Lilly McDermott (Barkin) are seemingly tough nuts to crack. Left to entertain them while Parker works at her yoga studio, Owen’s suggestions of a South American pottery exhibition and The Holocaust Museum visits fall flat, the pair preferring to get tattoos and go skydiving.

The prospect of celebratory drinks makes him feel a little calmer, however, why is Billy meeting with a mysterious woman in the corner of the bar – and why is Lilly so interested in the bank’s security?

Still feeling somewhat worse for wear the following morning, Owen’s hopes for a “nice chill day” are almost instantly shattered when two robbers enter the premises. To his horror, they make a beeline for the vault and seem to know exactly what’s needed to get it open.

Something about the pair’s behaviour – and smell – though seems familiar, but Owen just puts it down to shock, as investigating FBI Agent Roger Oldham (Rooker) informs him that he’s most likely become the latest victim of the infamous Ghost Bandits, who have relieved more than 100 financial institutions of their cash.

However, when Billy produces an eye-popping roll of notes during a combined families’ cocktail hour, Owen’s fears reach fever pitch. Reluctantly sharing his concerns with Parker, she laughs them off.

“My parents just have big personalities, they don’t rob banks.”

Supplied Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev play The Out-Laws’ engaged couple Owen and Parker.

What follows is a ploddingly predictable series of set pieces (which include a car chase through a cemetery and a shootout in a vegan bakery) and gormless gags, as The Out-Laws graunches through the gears, while attempting to transform itself into a comedic heist movie.

Gurning with all his might, DeVine – Ned Flanders scream, Shrek costume and all – just never truly sells the premise, while you’re left wondering if Brosnan and Barkin were actually employed for their undoubted charisma, or simply so the latter could deliver one meta one-liner.

It’s the highpoint of a forgettable farrago where Brosnan’s character’s late observation that “just think of the terrible decisions it took to get to this point” ends up a feeling a little too resonant.

