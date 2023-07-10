Everyone Else Burns: Neon's divine new British comedy is hellaciously funny

Everyone Else Burns is now available to stream on Neon.

REVIEW: The Righteous Gemstones might just have to up their game – for there’s a new divine comedy just landed on Neon.

Everything Else Burns’ Lewis family are a little different to the American televangelist and megachurch pastors though – this quartet more focused on surviving the impending rapture, rather than living opulent lives.

When we first meet them in this irreverent six-part UK comedy, patriarch David (The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird sporting the most memorable bowl-cut since the original Blackadder) is rousing wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn), teen daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) and tween son Aaron (Harry Connor) in the middle of the night with the news that the end times are finally here.

“Finally,” the boy sighs.

“Pack your bags and get downstairs now, before your soul turns to ash,” David berates the more reluctant Rachel, as they make hurried preparations for their trek towards the hills.

“Can I have some food?” Aaron asks mid-trot. “You’ll get biscuits after the moon has turned to blood,” comes the terse reply.

As they await the “lighting up” of the “heathens”, David breaks the mood by saying, “two hours, 19 minutes – not bad for a practice run”.

Supplied The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird sports the most memorable bowl-cut since the original Blackadder in order to play Everyone Else Burns’ Davis Lewis.

Despite testing his family’s faith and patience, apocalypse training is just one way in which David demonstrates his devotion and commitment to the Order of the Divine Rod. Not only has he taken out the “distracting” television by pouring water over it, he also chastises Rachel for her A-grades and five-star efforts at school (“how much precious preaching time did you waste revising?”) and annoys the neighbours with his constant letterbox drops.

However, he’s also regularly employee of the month at Go Parcel. A sorting agent par excellence, his skills even leave his boss in awe: “For most of us it’s a job, for you – it’s a calling,” she says.

“I’m here to pay the bills, so my family can serve God,” he responds, adding that he’s handing in his notice because he’s about to be promoted to church elder.

Despite his belief that’s a fait accompli, Fiona isn’t quite so sure he’ll be chosen to be a full-time “spiritual shepherd”. “Are you sure they’re promoting you?”

“I’ve staked my happiness on it,” comes the blithe reply.

Supplied Meet the Lewis’, from left, Rachel (Amy James-Kelly), Fiona (Kate O’Flynn), David (Simon Bird) and Aaron (Harry Connor).

Between heathen neighbours, shunned former members, a slick rival, an ancient religious rulebook, a caravan holiday, a teenage sex-ed class and the Tupperware of Sin, there’s plenty of mirth-filled situations for the hapless and blinkered David to find himself mired in.

Bird certainly commits to the shtick, delivering verbal gags and physical comedy with equal aplomb, while Landscapers’ O’Flynn and Gentleman Jack’s James-Kelly also impress with the creation of their characters.

Closer to Father Ted than The Vicar of Dibley, this irreverent comedy is not for the easily offended, but – for devout lovers of British comedy – this is well worth seeking out.

