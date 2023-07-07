All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: This portrait of photographer Nan Goldin is an astonishing achievement

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is now available to stream on DocPlay and will be available to rent on AroVision from July 19.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (M, 117 mins) Directed by Laura Poitras *****

Nan Goldin is a ground-breaking and hugely influential photographer. Her work is exhibited at the Tate, the Guggenheim and the Met.

Goldin was in Berlin in 2014 and in need of surgery on her wrist. A doctor prescribed OxyContin for the pain. She was an addict to the drug within days. Over the next two years, that addiction nearly killed her – twice.

The dangers of addiction and overdose were known for years by Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactured OxyContin, even as they fought through the courts and the media, with their billions, anyone who tried to blow the whistle on the drug, or to warn people of its dangers.

Purdue is owned by New York's Sackler family. The Sacklers, over the last few decades, have been some of the world's most generous benefactors to art galleries and museums in the USA and Europe.

In recovery – and now blazingly aware of the scale of the OxyContin and opioid epidemic that was killing 200,000 Americans a year – Goldin launched a campaign, by any means at her disposal, to convince the galleries to reject the Sackler's blood-money and to take the family's name off their walls, including the ones which held Goldin's work.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is a ferocious and prismatic piece of work. Filmmaker Laura Poitras (CitizenFour) has made an insightful history of Goldin's early life and the paths that led her to New York in the 1970s and ‘80s. Then she weaves in the present-day story of Goldin's activism and the crusade against the Sacklers that put her at odds with the art world who once courted her.

Poitras doesn't waste our time trying to make every transition from then to now into something thematically seamless. The effect is sometimes like reading chapters of a book in something other than chronological order. But the two threads resolve and come together perfectly, as they are joined by another, less distinct story, which Goldin is still excavating. It involves an older sister, Barbara, who was sent away to an institution as a teen and then took her own life.

There is a sense throughout All the Beauty and Bloodshed, that much of Nan's art, and her fury at the peddlers of OxyContin, are a response to the tragedy of that absent sister. The title of the film is lifted from a note in Barbara's hospital files.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed sprawls across decades, taking in grief, art, indelible people and the ongoing epidemics of Aids and opioids. Goldin comes into focus here as heroically bloody-minded, but also as an artist who cares for her community and her friends more deeply than she can sometimes bear.

Poitras has made a film that is bluntly and furiously political, but also subjective, sensual and personal as all hell.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an astonishing achievement. This is one of the best biopics of an artist – and also one of the best documents of a protest – that you will ever see.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is now available to stream on DocPlay and will be available to rent on AroVision from July 19.