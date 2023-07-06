Joy Ride: Riotous, raunchy and risqué, this R-Rated comedy demands your attention

Joy Ride (R16, 95mins) Directed by Adele Lim ****½

Despite their differences, Audrey Sullivan (Beef’s Ashley Park) and Lolo Chen (Turning Red’s Sherry Cola) have been best friends ever since their parents met at a Seattle playground 25 years ago.

Now in their late 20s, the pair still live together, even though one is an ambitious, straight-laced, high-flying lawyer (Audrey) and the other (Lolo), a feckless, anarchic body-positive artist.

But, having been adopted by her white parents as a baby, and realising an hour on Duolingo simply won’t cut it, Audrey somewhat reluctantly suggests the Mandarin-speaking Lolo accompany her on her first business trip to China. At stake is a contract, that if secured, will earn Audrey the partnership she craves.

However, knowing that Lola has a reputation for being a loose cannon, Audrey has given herself some insurance by reaching out to her old college room-mate Kat (Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu), now a spokesmodel and actor on one of China’s biggest hit TV shows – The Emperor’s Daughter.

It’s a decision that somewhat riles Lola, even as she springs a surprise of her own – her K-Pop-obsessed cousin Deadeye (newcomer Sabrina Wu) is joining them on the journey.

Supplied If you can embrace the sometimes abrasive, confronting humour, then Joy Ride offers 90 minutes of unadulterated, hilarious delights.

Once on the ground in China, Audrey’s negotiations with the boisterous Chao (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’s Ronny Chieng) hit an unexpected snag. While she “manfully” keeps pace with his drinking up until she meets her match in the form of a 100-Year-Old Egg shot, he still won’t sign unless Audrey brings her Chinese family to his mother’s 70th birthday party at the end of the week.

“How are we to do business together, if we don’t know each other’s families?,” he reasons.

The request sends Audrey into a tailspin. How does she get a hold of the mother who gave her up and persuade her to attend the party of someone neither of them knows? Fortunately, Lolo at least has a clue – the name of the adoption agency that was written on the back of a photograph Audrey has had all along.

Supplied Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola are the stars of Joy Ride.

What follows is a riotous, raunchy, risqué cross-country adventure which is closer to The Hangover or Superbad than The Joy Luck Club.

Debutant director Adele Lim brings some of the verve, bling and familial tensions that marked out Crazy Rich Asians (which she penned the screenplay for) as a breath of fresh air, but it’s the boundary-pushing sensibilities of Family Guy writing duo Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao that really shine through.

Most definitely not for the faint-hearted, or easily-offended, the quartet get up to some truly memorably wild hijinks, as they encounter an American-born drug dealer and a basketball team, before posing as a K-Pop group.

But, like the best R-Rated Hollywood comedies (There’s Something About Mary, Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin), there’s a sweet core beneath the salty language and sex talk. Here it’s embodied in all four of our main group’s quest for their own identity, with the film’s standout strength being that there’s no weak link among them.

If you can embrace the sometimes abrasive, confronting humour, then this offers 90 minutes of unadulterated, pure Joy.

Joy Ride is now screening in cinemas nationwide.