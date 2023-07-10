Curious George: One of the most charming animated movies of the noughties comes to Neon

Curious George is now available to stream on Neon.

Curious George (G, 83mins) Directed by Matthew O'Callaghan ***½

The beloved Bloomsbury museum is in trouble.

Dwindling attendances and shop sales and a failure to engage with the next generation have placed it in financial crisis. Realising a "paradigm shift" is required to save his legacy, Mr Bloomsbury (Dick van Dyke) knows that only the rediscovery and relocation of the US$12.1m Lost Shrine of Zagawa – the eighth wonder of the world – will have the necessary pulling power.

But Bloomsbury's exploration days are over, so despite being afraid to even ride the bus, museum educator Ted (Will Ferrell) volunteers to make the journey to Africa.

Not all museum staff are keen on the project. Junior Bloomsbury (David Cross) has other plans for this prime piece of real estate. "Huge monkey idols come and go, but car parks are forever," he says.

Attempting to sabotage Ted's trip, Junior makes some alterations to the Shrine map sending Ted into the path of some of the jungle's more rambunctious inhabitants. But Junior hasn't counted on the inquisitive nature of one particular primate – Curious George.

Introduced in the 1935 book Raffy and the Nine Monkeys – and given his first own adventure in 1941 – H. A. and Margret Rey's Curious George has been capturing the hearts and minds of global readers for more than eight decades. The seven stories have sold more than 25 million copies.

Although appearing in a 1980 television series (narrated by Jack Duffy), and a couple of shorts, 2006 marked the big-screen debut of "the curious little monkey".

In development for almost a decade, the finished product of director O'Callaghan (Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas) was well worth the wait.

Capturing the spirit of the books, George is a cute, charming and cheery confection that will delight both youngsters and their adult sidekicks.

Traditional two-dimensional animation allows the film to stay true to Margret Rey's original drawings (which feature on the end credits), while O'Callaghan wisely avoids the Dr Doolittlisation of the jungle creatures, keeping their vocalisations animalistic.

supplied Will Ferrell’s voices Curious George’s Man with the Yellow Hat aka Ted.

Writer Ken Kaufman (The Missing, Space Cowboys) also does a sterling job of sustaining the plot for more than 80 minutes, while still making sure to include the requisite mischief and monkeyshines to keep the littlies amused. And although there is some monkeying around with the storyline (fancy calling The Man with the Yellow Hat –"Ted"!), a distasteful Dole product placement and the suggestion that museums have to be funparks to be interesting, there's more than enough fun and games (including a great King Kong homage) and memorable characters (Ivan the pet-hating doorman, the opera-loving Mrs Plushbottom, the Italians masquerading as Australian outfitters) to win over most under-eights and their parents.

Throw in an impressive vocal cast, including Van Dyke, Ferrell, Drew Barrymore and Joan Plowright and a terrific batch of toe-tapping Jack Johnson tunes – and, even more than 15 years on, George is a movie with great school holiday appeal.

Curious George is now available to stream on Neon.