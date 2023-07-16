Three unmissable Kiwi docos at this year's Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

King Loser

King Loser existed for five years. The core of the band were Celia Mancini and Chris Heazlewood. By 1995, after burning through "about 15" drummers, Mancini and Heazlewood were joined by Lance Strickland and guitarist Sean O'Reilly in the band's most enduring line-up.

But, like any band with two volcanic personalities at its core, King Loser had to implode, messily and often.

In 2016, Strickland, not knowing Mancini was unwell, suggested a reunion and a tour. Film-maker Andrew Moore would accompany the band and keep a record of everything that happened. And, perhaps, there would be a documentary at the end of it.

It was not to be. Mancini died suddenly in 2017 – and it seemed that one of the most incandescent chapters in Aotearoa's rock 'n roll history would be consigned to the unreliable memories of the people who were there.

Then Auckland editor and film-maker Cushla Dillon entered the picture, working alongside Moore to complete the film. The only reason to make a documentary is to tell a story that just won't stop banging at the door until someone lets it in – and I guess Moore and Dillon just couldn't ignore this one.

This is one of the greatest rock-and-roll documentaries out of New Zealand in years. King Loser have a hell of a story. Thanks to Moore and Dillon, it's finally been told.

Ms. Information

Film-maker Gwen Isaac started to work with Siouxsie Wiles in March 2020. The pandemic was breaking and the first lockdown would be announced a week later.

Over two years, Isaac charted Wiles' immense work as a science communicator, as she gave thousands of interviews, appeared on every TV news show dozens of times and did everything humanly possible to tell a nervous and sometimes fact-resistant country, how we could minimise the impact of the virus. Wiles was one of the absolute heroes of 2020 and 2021 and Isaac powerfully reminds us of that.

But Ms. Information has a darker and more disturbing story to tell. As the second, Auckland-wide lockdown bit in, the mood turned and the torrents of disinformation and hatred became a flood.

Ms. Information is an urgent essay on how quickly societies can fracture and how scared people will turn on any "outsider" – especially a strong woman – in their midst. It is also a timely call to properly fund our scientists, researchers and communicators. Now, more than ever.

There is a lot to unpack in Ms. Information and the film needs to be seen. This is a lean, lucid, joyful, angering and essential film that finds us at our best – and our very worst. Hugely recommended.

Supplied King Loser, Ms. Information and Red Mole: A Romance are among the must-see Kiwi documentaries screening as part of this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival.

Red Mole: A Romance

Red Mole formed in 1974 as an evolution of the work that several brilliant people were already doing. Chief among them were Alan Brunton, Sally Rodwell and Deborah Hunt.

Until 1978, in Wellington and around Aotearoa, Red Mole entertained and outraged with a unique, hybrid style that embraced satire, cabaret and absurdism. They were bawdy, bonkers, often naked, controversial and completely uncompromised.

Red Mole achieved everything they could in New Zealand and decamped to New York. They busked and starved before an offer to help renovate a theatre got them a stage – on Broadway.

Red Mole's story needed to be told while some of the troupe are still with us and the jaw-dropping truth can still be heard.

Annie Goldson (Brother Number One) has made Red Mole: A Romance as a labour of love. There is a rich trove of archive and interviews here, with daughter Ruby Brunton heartbreaking and illuminating, as she retraces the troupe's journey in the present day.

Red Mole: A Romance is a document of an unrepeatable era. Goldson doesn't gloss over how tough life was for the troupe – especially the women within it – but she also celebrates the love and the need to create that drove them. Red Mole: A Romance is a blast and a joy.

This year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival will be held in 17 towns and cities across Aotearoa between July 19 and September 10. For more information, see nziff.co.nz