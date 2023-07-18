Totally Completely Fine: Kiwi Thomasin McKenzie shines in TVNZ+'s Aussie black comedy

REVIEW: New Zealand’s own Thomasin McKenzie offers yet more proof of why she’s one of the most exciting actors of her generation with her latest show.

The 22-year-old Wellingtonian shines in the six-part dark Australian comedy Totally Completely Fine, which debuts on TVNZ+ on Thursday, July 20.

She plays Vivian, the youngest of three disparate Cunningham siblings, whose recently deceased grandfather’s will promises to divide his assets equally between the trio.

In practical terms, that means Hendricks (Brandon McClelland) gets “Fred and Ginger”, his beloved golf clubs, the uptight John (Rowan Witt) receives a massage recliner chair and Vivian is named the custodian of his coastal property.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a decision that greatly upsets John, especially since the last time he saw Vivian – a week ago – she’d just burnt down his vegan food truck due to the careless use of her bacon-flavoured vape.

“I had to ask a fireman to look for your remains amongst the burnt up kimchi and hummus,” he groans, before advising family lawyer Samuel Wilkinson that “I think it’s just better Vivian sells the house and gives me the proceeds”.

By playing Totally Completely Fine's much-troubled Vivian, Thomasin McKenzie offers yet more proof of why she's one of the most exciting actors of her generation.

However, seeing it as a way of escaping living with her equally unreliable drug-dealing, celebrity boyfriend (he was a contestant on hit reality show Married in the Dark), Vivian is keen to check out her potential new digs. Initially, she’s unimpressed. The pool has been filled in, there’s a half-finished pergola and the decor is dated to say the list. Even worse, people seem to be using her property as a thoroughfare to access the sea view.

“You can’t just ruin someone’s backyard because their fence is a bit shit,” Vivian yells at a distressed bride whose sobbing wakes her from her slumber. Realising that she means to end her life, Vivian listens to her tale of woe and decides to take a tough love approach, essentially sitting on her until she calms down.

There's a hint of Offspring, a touch of Rake and soupçon of Deadloch in this potent cocktail of a drama, but it's McKenzie who is Totally Completely Fine's secret ingredient.

Eventually persuading her to come inside, after a night’s rest, Amy Matthews (Contessa Treffone) is transformed – and grateful for Vivian’s intervention. But their conversation is disturbed by a knock at a door from a neighbour who helpfully explains Amy’s presence and the cryptic note – “If you stick it out, I’m sure it will show you what you’re capable of” – left by her grandad. Turns out, he got visitors like Amy once a week on average and became a local legend who potentially saved around 200 lives.

While daunted by the prospect, deep down Vivian knows she has to at least give continuing the work of the man who “wrote all of my essays, scared off all of my boyfriends and once took me to an STI clinic” a chance.

Thomasin McKenzie's Vivian is a hot mess who's life is turned upside down when her grandfather leaves her his cliffside property.

Inspired by Sydney screenwriter Gretel Vella’s (The Great) own brushes with suicidal people during Covid lockdowns, Totally Completely Fine is a thought-provoking dramedy that shares her Russian tale’s twin strengths of edgy humour and compelling characters. There’s a hint of Offspring, a touch of Rake and soupçon of Deadloch in this potent cocktail, but it’s McKenzie who is Totally Completely Fine’s secret ingredient.

Her chaotic, depressed, dark eye shadow and black toenail polish-sporting Vivian is light years away from Life After Life’s Ursula Todd, Last Night in Soho’s Ellie Turner or Jojo Rabbit’s Elsa Korr. Yes, there’s a certain similarity in the strength of character they all need to survive their respective ordeals, but here McKenzie displays a so far reasonably untapped penchant for comedic timing and physical humour that really sells Vivian Cunningham to the audience.

Totally Completely Fine begins streaming on TVNZ+ on Thursday, July 20.