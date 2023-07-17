Full Circle: Steven Soderbergh delivers another thought-provoking, thrilling drama

REVIEW: A decade into his “retirement” and Steven Soderbergh is still producing – and directing –thought-provoking and thrilling tales.

From period medical drama The Knick to the experimental, interactive Mosaic, hilarious heist movie Logan Lucky, iPhone-shot Unsane and the lockdown-set Kimi, the now 60-year-old Oscar-winner is still keeping audiences on their toes and second-guessing where stories are headed at an alarmingly regular rate.

His latest is Full Circle (now streaming on Neon), a knotty contemporary, six-part New York-set crime drama that initially takes a while to coalesce, but once all the pieces are in play, becomes compelling viewing.

Sam (Claire Danes) and Derek (Timothy Olyphant) thought the biggest headache their teenage son Jared (Ethan Stoddard) could cause them was his ability to constantly lose things. Shoes, sweatshirts, iPhones – he somehow manages to invariably misplace them within weeks of acquiring a new version.

However, that was before the night the phone call came claiming that he had been kidnapped. Discovering to their horror that he’s not in bed as they thought, they’re shocked and confused when the demand comes in that Sam’s celebrity chef father Jeff (Dennis Quaid) needs to pay the very specific, princely sum of $314,159 that evening, otherwise Jared will be killed.

HBO Claire Danes headlines Full Circle's impressive ensemble.

Even more confounding is the insistence that one person has to deliver the money to Manhattan’s Washington Square Park – at precisely 1.11am.

As we discover though, even those carrying out the orders of Guyanese crime boss Mrs Mahabir (CCH Pounder) are somewhat confused by the specificity and significant alteration from the usual habits. This feels personal, dangerous and one of their number isn’t comfortable with it, reaching out to Postal Inspection Service investigator Melody Harmony (Zazie Beetz) to assist in stopping things before they get out of hand. However, already on thin ice with her boss, she has trouble convincing him to approve her stakeout of the park.

As Jeff and family scramble to get the requisite funds together from his casino line of credit, someone enters their home who will potentially change everything – and leave them with an even more difficult conundrum.

Supplied Dennis Quaid plays Full Circle’s troubled celebrity chef Jeff.

While Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon’s (Men in Black, Now You See Me) explorations of moral quandries, various characters’ murky pasts and touch of mysticism are certainly a drawcard, it’s the tense race-against-time of the big night that really hooks you in.

As he showed in the Ocean’s trilogy, Traffic and Haywire, Soderbergh is a master of keeping multiple balls in the air and subverting viewer expectations – just when you think you know how things are all going to play out. And also, as is usual, he’s gathered together a terrific acting ensemble with Danes, Olyphant and Beetz the particular standouts.

Expect plenty of twists before this story’s loop is finally closed.

Full Circle is now available to stream on Neon and will deubt on Sky TV’s SoHo channel at 8.30pm on July 31.