Japanese Story: One of the finest Aussie movies of the 21st century turns 20

Japanese Story (M, 101mins) Directed by Sue Brooks ****½

Sandy Edwards (Toni Collette) has trouble saying no.

Surgically attached to her laptop and cellphone, Sandy is constantly on call for her software development company.

Despite her protests that she is a "geologist, not a geisha" she is roped in to acting as a "glorified tour guide" for visiting Japanese businessman Tachibana Hiromitsu (Gotaro Tsunashima).

While she hopes to sell him some of her company's software, he seems more interested in seeing as much of the Australian Outback as possible on his "private observation trip".

With only each other for company on the long journeys to isolated destinations, it isn't long before they are getting on each other's nerves: He thinks she is loud, aggressive and stubborn, she thinks he is “as boring as cat excrement”. Neither of them wants to make a connection across their cultures, that is, until a night in the Outback forces them to get to know and rely on each other.

Winner of eight Australian Film Institute Awards, Japanese Story is an utterly compelling drama of contrasts.

Director Sue Brooks (TV's Seachange) mixes the wide, open red-dust filled spaces of Australia's heartland, with superb use of tight framing and close-ups to allow us to engage with the two protagonists.

While writer Alison Tilson's story drifts early and may initially be too slow for many, perseverance is rewarded as the film dramatically changes tone like the shifting sands of the desert Sandy and Tachibana encounter.

The effective and absorbing atmosphere is also created through the use of Elizabeth Drake's superb, sparse score. However, the real star of this film is Collette (Muriel’s Wedding, Pieces of Her). With her barnet bleached blonde, she gives a career-best performance in a role written especially for her.

Brooks' camera spends a lot of time on Collette, and she is up to the task, creating a completely absorbing, cynical and world-weary character with whom the audience can identify – crucial in a story of this nature.

A far deeper tale than this review suggests, Japanese Story is an emotional rollercoaster of a movie that rivals Lantana, Samson & Delilah and Animal Kingdom for the title of the best Australian drama of the 21st century.

