The weirdest and wackiest movies screening at this year's Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival

Hello Dankness, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood and Shin Ultraman are among the wildest titles screening at this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival.

While known as a celebration of global cinema, the annual New Zealand International Film Festival also offers Kiwi movie-lovers the rare chance to see a few more “offbeat” titles.

There’s even a special section of the programme – Incredibly Strange – devoted to some of the more out-there genre flicks and slices of challenging cinema.

Stuff to Watch has had a look through the schedules for Auckland and Wellington and has come up with this selection of six cinematic stories (some of which will also screen in Christchurch, Dunedin and other centres) that just have to be seen to be believed.

We hope this might just help you discover a new favourite.

Hello Dankness

Comprised entirely of hundreds of film samples (everything from The ‘Burbs and American Beauty to Sausage Party and Wayne’s World, digital anarchists Soda Jerk’s (Terror Nullius) latest production is a “suburban stoner musical” that looks at American politics between 2016 and 2021.

A rogue retelling of history, it follows a neighbourhood as “consensus reality disintegrates into conspiracy and other contagions”.

“A glorious ode to the power re-editing has to change meaning and reorganise a story,” wrote Collider’s Marco Vito Oddo.

Holy Spider

From the creator of 2018’s cult Scandinavian fantasy Border – Iranian-Swedish director Ali Abbasi – comes another potentially challenging, confronting and compelling watch.

A true-crime thriller, this follows journalist Arezoo Rahimi (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi who won the Best Actress trophy at Cannes last year for this performance) as she investigates a potential serial killer after the deaths of several prostitutes in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

“A crisp, engrossing and disturbing crime thriller,” wrote Observer’s Oliver Jones.

Sanctuary

Star of Netflix hit Maid, Margaret Qualley, headlines this black comedy which focuses on the relationship between her dominatrix Rebecca and wealthy client Hal (The World to Come’s Chrisotpher Abbott).

About to inherit his late father's position and fortune, Hal tries to end their relationship, but when his attempt to cut ties backfires, disaster ensues.

“If you’re someone who regularly bemoans the dearth of movies for adults, then take heart: Sanctuary is here for you,” wrote The New York Times’ Jeanette Castoulis.

Shin Ultraman

A reboot and homage to the mega-popular Japanese movie and television series that was a cultural phenomenon in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, this sees an extraterrestrial taking on human form and joining Earth’s S-Class Species Suppression Protocol after he accidentally kills a man while battling a kaiju.

“Come for the epic ass kickings, stay for the silliness of giant monsters battling a huge metal man,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Sarah Jane.

Sisu

During the last desperate days of World War II, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis. However, when they steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner.

Finnish director Jalmari Helander’s (Rare Exports) blood-soaked action movie is most definitely not for the squeamish.

“Sisu feels like a gritty actioner of yesteryear, but with a modern sense of style. It’s a wild ride that begs to be seen with an energised crowd,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Estonian helmer Anna Hints took home a directing award at January’s Sundance Film Festival for this documentary which takes viewers on an emotional and enlightening journey inside the intimate confines of a traditional smoke sauna in one of her homeland’s forests.

As it cycles through the seasons, we’re given an opportunity to be a fly-on-the-wall as an eclectic group of women discuss all aspects of modern life.

“The small, smoky, steamy miracle of this film is how it creates something so intangible, so lyrical, from the absolutely elemental: fire, wood, water and lots of naked female flesh,” wrote Variety’s Jessica Kiang.

Scheduled to be held in 16 towns and cities across Aotearoa, this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival kicks off in Auckland this Wednesday, July 19. For more information, see nziff.co.nz