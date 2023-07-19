Whānau Mārama: NZ International Film Festival: The 10 widely-screening must-see movies

New Zealand’s annual feast of global cinema is back.

Rolling out in 16 towns and cities across the motu over the next two months, the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2023 edition includes a selection of top titles that have graced the likes of Cannes, Berlin, Toronto and Sundance.

As usual, the line-up offers something for everyone, from devastating dramas to quirky comedies and documentaries on a wide range of subjects.

Stuff to Watch has had the opportunity to view a number of titles and – after also looking through the schedules – has come up with this list of 10 terrific, widely screening films that we believe are well worth checking out.

Supplied Eo, Past Lives and How to Blow Up a Pipeline are among the great movies screening widely as part of this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival.

Supplied Sandra Huller headlines the Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall

Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, this French thriller follows the fortunes of a German writer who is arrested for murder following her husband’s death.

It’s essentially a courtroom drama, the trial revealing the couple’s tumultuous relationship and her ambiguous personality, as she attempts to prove her innocence.

Directed and co-written by Justine Triet (Sibyl), the movie stars Toni Erdmann’s Sandra Huller.

Supplied Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson play mother and daughter in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Based on Judy Blume’s seminal 1970 coming-of-age book of the same name that dared to frankly tackle sex and religion, this is the story of 11-year-old Margaret Simon, a girl struggling to find her place in the world and navigating the confusing, awkward time that is adolescence.

Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who helmed the excellent 2017 high school comedy The Edge of Seventeen, this dramedy stars Ant-Man’s Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates and Rachel McAdams.

Supplied Beyond Utopia looks at the attempts by various people to escape from “one of the most dangerous countries on Earth” – North Korea.

Beyond Utopia

Winner of the Audience Award for Best US Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Madeleine Gavin’s (Netflix’s City of Joy) compelling tale focuses on the attempts by various people to escape from “one of the most dangerous countries on Earth” – North Korea.

With footage shot by operators in the “underground network”, the film-makers and the subjects themselves, this offers up tense situations to rival the best Hollywood thrillers, as those committing the “traitorous act” have to travel circuitous routes in order to reach safety.

Supplied Sandra Dryzmalska’s The Amazing Kasandra gets up close and personal with her eponymous co-star in Eo.

Eo

If the plight of The Banshees of Inishierin’s Jenny tugged at your heartstrings, then you’d better steel yourself for Polish director Jerry Skolimowski’s tale of the trials and tribulations of one particular equus asinus.

After bankruptcy separates Eo from his performing partner The Amazing Kasandra (Sandra Dryzmalska) and the rest of his circus mates, he discovers the world can be a very cold and lonely place.

Often shot from the animal’s point-of-view (and featuring six performers in the eponymous role), this feels like the donkey version of Into the Wild or Wild, as our hero encounters a series of humans both friendly – and frightening.

Supplied Alma Poysti plays Fallen Leaves’ Ansa.

Fallen Leaves

The festival’s favourite Finn Aki Kaurismäki (The Man Without a Past, Le Havre) returns with this Palme d’Or-nominated tragicomedy about Ansa (Alma Poysti), a supermarket shelf-stocker, who accidentally meets the equally lonely Holappa (Jussi Vatanen). They attempt to build a relationship amidst a series of misunderstandings and obstacles.

Billed as continuation of Kaurismäki’s “Proletariat Trilogy”, which includes 1986’s Shadows in Paradise, 1988’s Ariel and 1990’s The Match Factory Girl.

Supplied Forrest Goodluck is Michael, one of How to Blow Up a Pipeline’s young saboteurs.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

A crowd and critical favourite since its debut at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, this eco-thriller, inspired by the non-fiction book of the same name by Andreas Malm, sees a disparate group of radicalised young people come together to take direct action to get the public’s attention with regards to our continued reliance on fossil fuels and their impact on global warming.

Cleverly told and well cast (look out for The Crowded Room’s Sasha Lane and The Miseducation of Cameron Post’s Forrest Goodluck in particular), director Daniel Goldhaber’s twisty tale builds towards an explosive and exciting climax.

Supplied Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore team up for May December.

May December

Julianne Moore stars opposite Natalie Portman in this romantic-drama about an actress who travels to Georgia to meet and study the life of the woman she is set to play in a film.

Elizabeth Berry’s (Portman) arrival though causes Gracie Atherton-Yoo’s (Moore) marriage to the much-younger Joe (Charles Melton) to falter, as she probes the events of 20 years earlier when their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation.

Directed by Todd Haynes, whose previous works have included Far From Heaven, Carol and Dark Waters.

Supplied Ms. Information looks at the tireless efforts of Siouxsie Wiles during the first year of Covid-19 to educate the New Zealand public.

Ms. Information

Former ITV and BBC documentarian Gwen Isaac follows up her 2020 short Siouxsie and the Virus with a deeper dive into the world of microbiologist, science communicator and former New Zealander of the Year Siouxsie Wiles.

Covering the period from just before Covid-19 reached our shores, to a year after our initial lockdown, this not only takes an intimate look at the toll her tireless efforts to try to explain what was happening to ordinary Kiwis (as well as Mark Richardson and Duncan Garner) had on her and her family, but also highlights the vitriol she was subject to online.

However, while she admits to not wanting to be the centre of attention – “I just want to give people information” – Wiles also demonstrates here that she doesn’t back down from bullies.

Supplied Greta Lee stars opposite Teo Yoo in Past Lives.

Past Lives

Winner of the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, after being well-received a month earlier at Sundance, South Korean-Canadian writer-director Celine Song’s feature debut is the tale of Nora and Hae Sung.

Virtually inseparable as children, they are wrested apart when her family emigrates from South Korea to Toronto. Twelve years later, the now New York-based Nora (Greta Lee) is looking up her old schoolmates when she discovers a Facebook post from Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) searching for her whereabouts.

Supplied Salvatore Ferragamo created footwear for Hollywood’s silent-era stars like Lilian Gish, Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson.

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams

Call Me By Your Name and We Are Who We Are director Luca Guadagnino helms this fascinating look at the life and career of Italian-born souter Salvatore Ferragamo, who was known as much for his innovation (he studied human anatomy after arriving in America), as his gorgeous creations.

As well as providing footwear for silent-era stars like Lilian Gish, Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson, he also designed Judy Garland’s famous “ruby red slippers” for The Wizard of Oz and had his own luxury brand based in Florence.

Boardwalk Empire’s Michael Stuhlbarg provides the narration, while the interviewed enthusiasts include Martin Scorese, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

This year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival will be held in 16 towns and cities across Aotearoa between July 19 and September 10. For more information, see nziff.co.nz