Gone by August: The best movies leaving Neon this month

From a horror that still sends a chill down your spine 50 years later to one of the greatest westerns of the late-20th Century, these are the flicks you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi-owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

Supplied Everest, The Lego Movie and Bonnie & Clyde are among the great movies leaving Neon this month.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of eight great movies that won’t be around come August 1.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Gett Gene Hackman, Estelle Parsons, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Michael Pollard are among the 1960s stars gathered together for Bonnie & Clyde.

Bonnie & Clyde (1967)

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway teamed-up for this Oscar-winning, 1930s-set true-crime thriller about a bored waitress who falls in love with an ex-con. Together, they start a violent crime spree through America – stealing cars and robbing banks.

”Funny and violent, knowing and chilling, this is the template that no lovers-on-the-lam movies has ever bettered,” wrote Empire magazine’s Jessica Mellor.

Supplied Tom Hiddleston teamed up with Mia Wasikowska for Crimson Peak.

Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston are the terrifying Sharpe siblings in Guillermo del Toro’s sumptuous-looking (Kiwi costume designer Kate Hawley was nominated for a Saturn Award for her efforts) gothic romance.

They are a dynamic, dastardly duo who cause all sorts of heartache and psychological horrors for Mia Wasikowska’s heiress and aspiring author Edith Cushing.

“Not only did I love every silly, gothic, gorgeous minute…I'm actually suspicious of those who didn't,” wrote Baltimore Magazine’s Max Weiss.

Supplied Cate Blanchett is Elizabeth.

Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur may have seemed an unusual choice at the time to direct such a very English period piece, but when you consider that his previous outing had been Bandit Queen (about the outlaw-turned-politician Phoolan Devi), then the logic becomes a lot clearer. Both films focus on strong, real-life women who lifted themselves above their detractors to fulfil their destiny.

Here, Kapur presents the Elizabethan court without the usual (and expected) opulence and glamour, but rather with a pervading sense of treachery, deception – and foreboding.

As well as featuring a star-making turn from Cate Blanchett, the impressive ensemble assembled also includes Geoffrey Rush, Joseph Fiennes, Richard Attenborough, Christopher Eccleston, Emily Mortimer, Daniel Craig, Kelly Macdonald and Eric Cantona.

Supplied Martin Henderson plays Everest’s Andy Harris.

A thrilling action movie, an emotional rollercoaster and a fitting tribute to one of New Zealand's unsung heroes all rolled into one.

With its starry cast (vast enough to include virtual cameos from the likes of Keira Knightley and Robin Wright), and intimate stories set against an epic canvas, Everest feels like a 21st century version of the 1970s-era disaster movie, crossed with Touching the Void. We've come a long way from Vertical Limit and Cliffhanger in terms of mountaineering-set drama.

Even more impressively, Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur and the team have managed to create a truly immersive experience that places the viewer in the middle of the chaos.

Supplied Half a century after its debut, The Exorcist still has the power to compel you to hide behind the sofa.

The Exorcist (1973)

Even 50 years on, William Friedkin's religious horror still packs a dramatic punch that knocks the modern-day likes of Paranormal Activity and The Exorcism of Emily Rose into a cocked hat, largely thanks to committed performances by Max Von Sydow and Linda Blair, showstopping set-pieces and Mike Oldfield's super spooky score.

“[It’s]The movie that launched a new era in horror films, and which, for one generation, remains one of the scariest experiences of their lives,” wrote The New York Daily News’ Jack Mathews.

supplied Jake Gyllenhaal headlines Jarhead.

Jarhead (2005)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx and Peter Sarsgaard star in Skyfall director Sam Mendes' action-drama about one man's disorienting first-hand experience of the Gulf War.

Based on U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford's 2003 memoir of the same name.

"A harsh and thoroughly unromantic examination of the scarring effects of war," wrote the San Francisco Chronicle's Mick LaSalle.

Supplied Before Barbie – there was The Lego Movie.

Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman and Jonah Hill were among the vocal talent gathered together for this "awesome" animated adventure about an ordinary Lego construction worker who is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil tyrant from glueing the Lego universe into eternal stasis.

"A wonderful surprise, cleverly written and executed brick by brick with a visual panache, " wrote San Francisco Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub.

Supplied Clint Eastwood directed and starred in Unforgiven.

Unforgiven (1992)

One of the greatest westerns of the late-20th Century, this sees Clint Eastwood direct and star in an Oscar-winning tale about a retired gunslinger who reluctantly takes on one last job. The impressive cast also includes Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris.

“Brilliant and harrowing, Unforgiven packs all the punch of a good Western without indulging in the plot cliches and moral certitudes so often inherent in the genre,” wrote Financial Times’ Stephen Amidon.