Bastille Day: Why is this 2016 actioner No.1 on Netflix? A low-tech approach and likeable stars

REVIEW: Bastille Day is a 2016 entry from director James Watkins.

Watkins is best-known for the horror The Woman in Black. But for Bastille Day, he's drawing on tricks he learnt making his debut – the thriller Eden Lake.

Idris Elba is Briar, a tough-as-nails CIA operative in Paris with a scary skill-set and a social conscience

After a bomb goes off, Briar is thrown into an alliance with a young American pick-pocket (Richard Madden, Game of Thrones) who is implicated in the crime.

With the bromance established, Bastille Day heads off on a twisty journey that takes in several well-choreographed punch-ups, a couple of short, but savage car chases and one excellent foot-chase across the Parisian rooftops.

Watkins keeps a nicely low-tech approach. I'm sure there were acres of green screen involved, but Bastille Day still looks like a film made back when the falls were real and the stuntmen clanked when they walked.

That gritty approach lets the good work that Elba and Madden are doing almost paper over the holes in the screenplay. Having Charlotte Le Bon and Kelly Reilly in support doesn't hurt one bit.

Bastille Day falls to bits pretty badly in the home-straight and the story tosses any credibility out the window. But, by that time, the film has earned enough goodwill that you'll be prepared to just sit back and enjoy it until the credits roll.

Bastille Day is now available to stream on Netflix.