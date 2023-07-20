Unknown: Cave of Bones: There's a lot to be engrossed by in Netflix's latest archaeology documentary

Unknown: Cave of Bones is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Netflix really do love an archaeology documentary.

I guess they rate well, the actors are mostly scientists who are already being paid for their work and aren't going to demand a fee and the stars of the show have mostly been dead for centuries. If you're a TV producer, that's a win.

But with Unknown: Cave of Bones, the stars might not even be people.

The trailer for Cave of Bones is full of voices intoning "those bodies aren't human", perhaps trying to imply that the show will reveal some graveyard of UFO pilots. The truth is only a little less amazing.

In South Africa, the Rising Star Cave has been known about for a long time. It is a deep, hard to access cave with some passages only 18cm wide. Only very small – all women – archaeologists have been able to get into its furthest recess. This place is called the Dinaledi Chamber, named for the pre-human hominids whose remains were found there.

Supplied Unknown: Cave of Bones is a well put-together and quite compelling thrash at some archaeology that is still going on today.

For decades, it was assumed that the bodies had been dumped there by the Naledi – who lived in the area more than 250 thousand years ago. But then the cave floor yielded signs of deliberate grave-digging and body placement. And so we were forced to admit that, hundreds of thousands of years before humans started burying our dead, the Naledi – who were non-human hominids – had beaten us to it. The implications, especially regarding intelligence and culture, are immense.

Unknown: Cave of Bones is a well put-together and quite compelling thrash at some archaeology that is still going on today. There's a lot here to be engrossed by.

Unknown: Cave of Bones is now available to stream on Netflix.