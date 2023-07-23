Admit it. Māori+ has the best movie selection – and they're all free.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is just one of many terrific movies available to stream for free on Māori+.

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Every week, some well-meaning numpty among my Facebook "friends" will ask the world "what's good on Netflix?".

And the answer is usually, "Not much. But have you checked out some of the other streaming services that are available for free?"

I've raved in this column before about how good AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Deluxe AtHome, Lumiere Online, Shudder and TVNZ+ are. But this week I've had a dig in the Māori+ catalogue and – whānau – it's fantastic.

Go to the Māori+ homepage (maoriplus.co.nz) and select "kiriata/movies" in categories. There's the line-up of local movies you might hope for – Boy, Stray, Matariki, Bellbird, Cousins, The Dead Lands, Mahana and The Dark Horse all live here. But there's also a hand-picked selection of somebody's favourites. And it's great.

Sally Potter's fabulous Orlando is available, which must the most swooningly bonkers frock-epic ever made. The then-unknown and madly androgynous Tilda Swinton starred as a young noble of the 17th century who is told by Queen Elizabeth – played by Quentin Crisp, the original Naked Civil Servant – to "never grow old". Swinton rollicks through the ages, as a man and as a woman, in an adaptation of Virginia Woolf's 1928 novel that makes it all the way to 1992.

Bronski Beat are on the soundtrack, Swinton became an international star and Potter won Best Film at the Venice Film Festival. Orlando can still put a smile on my face 30 years after I first saw it.

Supplied Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Pan’s Labyrinth and Orlando are among the fabulous films available to stream for free on Māori+.

Scroll down a little further and you'll find Pan's Labyrinth. Guillermo del Toro's film is a journey into a mythical, frightening world, hidden beneath the ground in civil war-era Spain.

There is so much going on here. The sets, costumes and storytelling are all exceptional. When those of us who care too much about these things, cry in our beer over del Toro not getting to make his vision of The Hobbit, it is Pan's Labyrinth we are thinking about. Take that R-rating seriously though. Pan's Labyrinth is a dark and frightening film at times.

Less expected, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a 2019 release, based on a romance between a French aristocrat and the young painter who has been commissioned to make her portrait. This film won pretty much every award it entered at Cannes that year, and was voted the 30th greatest film of all time by Sight and Sound magazine in 2022. Whew.

Even less likely, the happily ridiculous Troll Hunter is a Norwegian mockumentary about, uh, a Troll Hunter – and specifically the three gormless students who set out to make a film about him as he tries to rid the land of the massive, mythical beasties. It's a huge amount of fun.

Like everything else on Māori+, it's there for free, waiting for you to find it.

And, no, the films on Māori+ are not "dubbed into te reo". You would be amazed how often I still get asked that.