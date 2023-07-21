The Haunted Mansion: Surely the new version can't be any worse than this 2003 disaster

The 2003 version of The Haunted Mansion is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Haunted Mansion (PG, 89mins) Directed by Rob Minkoff **

For almost five-and-a-half decades, Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has frightened families venturing inside its walls at the California theme park.

Initially designed as a walk-through attraction, the mansion was the first major theme park project developed after Walt Disney died in 1966.

Although this film’s 2003 release was clearly inspired by the success earlier the same year of the celluloid version of Disneyland's other classic ride Pirates of the Caribbean, director Rob Minkoff's (The Lion King, Stuart Little) big-screen adaptation was not the first attempt to tie a movie to the ride (and it certainly wasn’t the last – a new one is scheduled to be unleashed in Kiwi cinemas at the end of August).

Former Disney studio head Jeffery Katzenberg commissioned a script in the early 1990s and a TV movie idea was also tossed around.

Basing the central conceit around the ride designers' 10-page backstory about the house (which no-one who goes on the ride ever reads), the Haunted Mansion expands outwards to focus on Louisiana real estate agents Jim (Eddie Murphy) and Sara Evers (Marsha Thomason).

supplied Between The Haunted Mansion and Daddy Day Care, 2003 represented one of the real low-points of Eddie Murphy’s career.

Committed to selling the perfect home, they want their clients "to be happy for Evers and Evers". But while Jim has sold seven houses in the past month, he has missed three soccer games, two birthdays and a BBQ.

To make amends, he plans a family weekend away, but when Sara is called about a historical sprawling manor with spacious grounds the lure of a large commission proves too enticing for this "foolish mortal".

Unfortunately for Jim and his kin, there's no sale in the offing – instead the owner believes Sara bears a striking resemblance to his long-departed soulmate and is keen to reunite with her and lift the shroud of darkness that curses the household.

Walt Disney Studios A new version of Disney's Haunted Mansion is scheduled to hit New Zealand cinemas on August 31.

Despite impressive sets and special effects and some knowing-nods to the original ride, lightning very much failed to strike twice for Disney in 2003.

Whereas Pirates boasted an impressive, pretty cast, spectacular swordplay and lashings of black humour, Haunted was an uneasy mix of horror, action and comedy.

Writer David Berenbaum, who created the wonderfully subversive Elf, here produces a leaden script too scary for many youngsters – the plot is stolen from Bram Stoker's Dracula and saddled with a Scooby Doo ending – and too moralising and saccharine for those over 10. Any movie that uses the line "trespassers don't get cookies" is clearly talking down to its audience.

Two sad sights stand out: a recently exhumed-looking Terence Stamp and once-edgy comedian Eddie Murphy playing the straight guy to Jennifer Tilly's head in a bowling ball.

At this point in his career, he was stuck in the Twilight Zone of B-grade family fare, praying for more Shrek instead of dreck like this, The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Daddy Day Care.

The Haunted Mansion is now available to stream on Disney+.