Superpowered: Neon's entertaining, enlightening DC docu-series highlights company's heroes and villains

REVIEW: While its most recent history has been dominated by the tortuous travails of its ill-conceived and poorly executed Extended Universe series of movies, DC has actually been entertaining global audiences with its seemingly endless assortment of gods, mortals and monsters for around eight-and-a-half decades.

Now a new three-part docu-series, Superpowered: The DC Story (which begins streaming on Neon and SkyGo on July 27), takes a deep dive into the creation and ongoing evolution of the Detective Comics empire, including its most famous trio of heroes – Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

While there’s perhaps an over-reliance on film clips and what look like marketing interviews from the past decade (as recent DC screen stars like Henry Cavill, Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson wax lyrical about the appeal of their characters), there’s a surprisingly frank approach to the company’s sometimes chequered history that draws you in.

You’ll learn how former US calvary officer Major Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson parlayed his experiences of chasing bandits through Mexico and rounding up Bolsheviks in Siberia into creating bespoke adventures that revolutionised the comic-book industry in the mid-1930s (prior to that, they had simply been reprints of newspaper strips), that his lack of business acumen saw him forced out just as Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s son of Krypton arrived and that the new owner Harry Donenfeld had been previously charged with obscenity, thanks to the lurid nature of his Spicy stable of “girlie pulps”.

Then there’s the controversy over the creation of Batman, illustrator Bob Kane claiming sole credit for years, until eventually acknowledging the importance of “ghostwriter” Bill Finger in crafting Bruce Wayne’s detailed origin story and that of many of Gotham City’s villains – in a shock admission.

Current DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee is one of the more open and intriguing interviewees featured in Superpowered.

Between Rosario Dawson’s insightful narration, a rich tapestry of fascinating archival footage and on-camera observations by current DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee and comic-book writers like Joelle Jones, Superpowered never feels too hagiographic or valedictory.

Yes, the successes are celebrated, but there’s also an admission of errors. That the patriotic World War II editions contained far too much racism, that an attempt at self-regulation in response to the moral panic around comic-books in the 1950s went too far in constraining what they could write about and that, horror, they failed to respond to the changing social mores in the 1960s in the same way that their great rivals Marvel did in humanising their characters. “DC set the superhero conventions, Marvel broke them,” admits one interviewee.

While Christopher Reeve's Supes and Gal Gadot's Diana Prince haven't been bettered, there's been a number of cinematic Caped Crusaders who have shone.

The opening episode also includes a fascinating look at pop-artist Roy Lichtenstein’s exploitation of DC’s Romance Genre (his blow-up versions of poorly paid comic-book illustrators’ works now fetching up to US$40m), the camp craziness that was the 1960s Batman TV series and how there was a point at which the merchandising was essentially propping up the flagging comics sales.

Superpowered might occasionally have its jarring moments of corporate airbrushed banality, but the overwhelming sense is of the series’ creators having freedom to explore DC’s history warts, Wonder Woman’s links to bondage fetishes and all.

Superpowered: The DC Story will begin streaming on Neon and Sky Go on July 27.