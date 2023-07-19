Restricted elsewhere, M-rating means all Kiwis can watch Oppenheimer

Young Kiwis planning a Barbenheimer have received an unexpected boost.

New Zealand’s Film and Video Labelling Body (FVLB) has rated Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – one-half of the double-bill of highly anticipated movies hitting cinemas on Thursday (the other being Greta Gerwig’s PG-rated Barbie) that has gone viral as a potential, disparate five-hour viewing extravaganza – as an unrestricted M (allowing those of any age to attend a session).

That’s in contrast to countries like Australia, Canada, the United States and Britain, where those under a certain age (17 in America, 14 in Canada, 15 in the other two) have to be accompanied by an adult in order to view the three-hour look at the life and times of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

While the FVLB has a policy not to publicly comment on their decisions, or release their reports, Stuff to Watch understands they made the determination based on New Zealand censorship guidelines and before either the UK or Australia ratings were struck.

And the M-rating comes with an advisory that the film “contains sex scenes, offensive language, nudity and suicide”.

Supplied Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer.

A spokesperson for Te Mana Whakaatu – New Zealand’s Classification Office – said they only become involving in the decision-making if the FVLB had concerns about the content in the film and think it might need an age restriction. “In the case of Oppenheimer, they have determined that it didn’t reach that threshold.”

According to the British Board of Film Classification’s decision, they were most concerned about the depiction of Oppenheimer’s nightmarish visions of the end of the world and a “strong” sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh’s characters.

Both Oppenheimer (M) and Barbie (PG) open in New Zealand cinemas nationwide tomorrow (Thursday).