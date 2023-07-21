Risky Business at 40: Tom Cruise's teen sex comedy hasn't aged as well as he has

Risky Business (16+, 94mins) Directed by Paul Brickman ***

It was the movie that announced Tom Cruise as a potential future Hollywood star.

A coming-of-age tale that plays like an edgier version of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. A 1980s version of The Graduate with far greater nudity, a much more eclectic soundtrack (everything from Tangerine Dream to Bob Seger, Phil Collins, The Police and Bruce Springsteen) and a significant increase in borderline criminal behaviour.

Viewed 40 years on, it’s surprising how Risky Business’ naive teenager-turned-budding entrepreneur Joel Goodsen boasts the characteristics of some of Cruise’s more famous subsequent characters like Jerry Maguire, Pete Mitchell and Ethan Hunt.

There’s the same slightly smug self-confidence (albeit one that’s tempered by more-than-occasional embarrassment and humiliating setbacks here), the Maguire-esque reflective, cod-insightful voice-over (“It was great the way her mind worked. No guilt, no doubts, no fear. None of my specialities. Just the shameless pursuit of immediate gratification. What a capitalist.”), sense of loyalty towards his mates and concern for the women in his life (despite everything she puts him through, all he wants from Rebecca De Mornay’s Lana is for her to be his girlfriend).

And while he perhaps looks a little more youthful – and a touch more Vulcan – 20-year-old Cruise really doesn’t look all that different from the 60-year-old one currently running around on the big screen in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One.

Tom Cruise plays Joel Goodson in Risky Business.

Heck you can even see his penchant for doing his own stunts in Risky (and no, I’m not talking about the famous scene involving him prancing around lip-syncing Old Time Rock & Roll in a business shirt, undies and white socks. There’s a scene involving him and a Porsche teetering on the brink of plunging into Lake Michigan that really does feel like the 1980s progenitor of Dead Reckoning’s breathtaking train-set finale (although things go a little more pear-shaped for Joel than Ethan).

To be fair, the plot itself has more in common with another recent multiplex inhabitant – No Hard Feelings – but if told from the perspective of Andrew Barth Feldman’s Percy Becker rather than Jennifer Lawrence’s Maddie Barker.

Plagued by Fast Times at Ridgemont High-esque “fantasies” (those who rented that high school comedy on VHS in the ‘80s will know what I mean) that usually quickly turn into nightmares about making a mistake that will jeopardise his future career prospects, Joel is already struggling to meet his parents’ expectations – and the grades he needs – to secure a place at a suitably prestigious college when a weekend home alone goes spectacularly awry.

Despite everything she puts him through, all Tom Cruise's Joel wants from Rebecca De Mornay's Lana is for her to be his girlfriend.

At first, it’s just borrowing his Dad’s car and letting his mates use his parent’s bedroom, but after best-mate Miles (Curtis Armstrong) hires him an incompatible escort that drains him of much of his short-term allowance, Joel just can’t resist the allure of another paid companion who comes highly recommended.

Unfortunately, when he discovers the next morning that Lana is out of his price range, she decides to take off with his mother’s beloved glass egg, rather than wait for him to come back from cashing in his government bonds at the bank.

Increasingly desperate to get it back intact, he stakes out one of her known haunts, only to end up saving her from an altercation with her “manager”. Subsequently needing a place to hide out, she draws Joel into her world and all the dangers and profit-making potential that comes with it.

Risky Business plays out like a 1980s version of The Graduate, with far greater nudity, a much more eclectic soundtrack and a significant increase in criminal behaviour.

Very much a product of its Reagan-era time, Risky Business’ inherent sexism and boys’ own adventure-approach has dated rather badly: “I don't believe this! I've got a trig midterm tomorrow – and I'm being chased by Guido the killer pimp,” Miles opines at one point.

However, it is also a rare film of its ilk that actually comes with consequences, some of them quite serious, and it actually threatens a downbeat ending, before settling on something significantly safer – and crowd-pleasing (If you want something less Hollywood try 1982’s The Last American Virgin, although it is essentially unavailable to watch in New Zealand by legal means).

But perhaps the most unintentionally hilarious, memorable and prescient moment in Risky comes during an interchange between Cruise’s Joel and De Mornay’s Lana. “I think we’re both going to make it big – I’m very optimistic,” he says.

