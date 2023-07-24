From '60s Batman to 2017's Wonder Woman: The best DC-inspired movies of all-time

While Christopher Reeve's Supes and Gal Gadot's Diana Prince haven't been bettered, there's been a number of cinematic Caped Crusaders who have shone.

While rather eclipsed in the past decade by the sheer quality and eclectic breadth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC’s pantheon of superheroes have certainly had their fair share of big-screen outings.

But although not all of them have been rip-roaring successes – or even coherent pieces of storytelling (I’m looking at you Batman & Robin, Green Lantern and the original version of Justice League) – there have been some real stonkers and true crowd-pleasers.

Supplied Wonder Woman, Batman: The Movie and Superman: The Movie are among the best DC-inspired flicks of all-time.

To celebrate the arrival of a new docu-series – Superpowered – on all-things DC on Neon and SkyGo this week (it debuts on July 27), Stuff to Watch has compiled a list of our six-favourite flicks inspired by the comic-book empire (as well as telling you where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Michael Keaton’s “Caped Crusader” get up close and personal in Batman Returns.

Batman Returns (1992, iTunes, GooglePlay, Academy OnDemand, YouTube)

Like The Empire Strikes Back and Spider-Man 2, Tim Burton’s second stab at the Dark Knight is one of the greatest blockbuster sequels of all time.

This time around, Keaton’s complicated “Caped Crusader” is up against both Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and not battling Prince’s soundtrack for top billing.

”Burton captures the essence of the Batman legend and more importantly his audience's imagination,” wrote Empire magazine’s Phillip Thomas.

Supplied Mark Hamill provided the voice for “the crown prince of crime” in Batman: The Killing Joke.

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Yes, I know most people prefer 1993’s Mask of the Phantasm, but this is a fine animated adaptation of one of the most interesting and nerve-testing tales of the Dark Knight ever written.

Despite their controversial and compelling 1988 graphic novel already allegedly providing the inspiration for both Nicholson and Ledger's take on the “clown prince of crime”, this version of Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s Joker origin-tale, cum psychological battle still stuns with its ferocity and that ambiguous dénouement.

It comes filled with the brooding visuals, atmospheric sound design and pitch perfect vocal casting (the late Kevin Conroy was many people's favourite Batman since he growled out his first words in 1992, while Mark Hamill was lured back to the dark side to play The Joker) that have been a hallmark of the animated Batman's for the past three decades.

Getty The Riddler, The Joker, Catwoman and The Penguin all teamed up for big-screen TV series spin-off Batman: The Movie.

Batman: The Movie (1966, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

A big screen spin-off of the beloved batty TV series (it was released two months after the end of the first season), this might be far more knockabout than any of the other entries, but it is definitely hard to go past when it comes to entertainment value.

Adam West and Burt Ward are at their pun-tastic and groovy best, as the dynamic duo take on the combined forces of the Joker, Catwoman, the Penguin and the Riddler, who have a dastardly plan to dehydrate the United World Organisation’s Security Council.

Supplied Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his performance in The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight (2008, Netflix)

While Batman (Christian Bale) himself raises the stakes in the war on crime here, director Christopher Nolan raised the bar when it came to comic-book movies with this memorably spectacular effect.

Top-notch drama, action and some killer twists all combined to create one of the best movies of the century so far.

The real joy though was in the performances. While Heath Ledger deservedly stole the plaudits for his shading of the “clown prince of crime”, there were almost equally impressive efforts from Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent and Maggie Gyllenhaal as assistant district attorney Rachel Dawes.

Supplied Margot Kidder starred alongside Christopher Reeve in Superman: The Movie.

Superman: The Movie (1978, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

It was the movie that made audiences believe a man could fly and that superhero movies could be the way of the future.

Christopher Reeve is a charismatic delight as “the Man of Steel” and his bumbling alter-ego Clark Kent, while Margot Kidder gave traditional love interest Lois Lane grit and moxie. The impressive cast also included Gene Hackman, Marlon Brando and Terence Stamp.

“It's the simple, earth-bound quality of the film that makes this comic-book fantasy soar,” wrote The Washington Post’s Judith Martin.

Supplied Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ rip-roaring Diana Prince origin story.

Wonder Woman (2017, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

Breathing new life into the ailing DC Extended Universe on its release, Patty Jenkins’ rip-roaring Diana Prince origin story was boosted by some solid storytelling, decent effects and two terrific performances from Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

For some, it was the best superhero movie since the original Superman almost 40 years earlier.

“In common with Diana, there is a genuine wonder at work here. We rediscover the tropes of genre through her questioning eyes. And for once, the comic-book movie almost seems fresh again,” wrote The Observer’s Wendy Ide.