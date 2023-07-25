‘I would call me a wanker’: Meet the Kiwi stealing every scene on Australian TV

With her commanding presence and unmistakable New Zealand accent, Rachel House is a serial scene-stealer on Australian television and film.

Whether it’s grossing out the sex-ed class as Principal “Woodsy” in Heartbreak High, or appearing opposite Sam Neill and Miranda Otto in The Portable Door, she exudes the strength and comic timing of her breakthrough screen work in Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

In her latest role in Marta Dusseldorp’s ABC thriller Bay of Fires, set in Tasmania’s north-west, Australia’s favourite Kiwi actress once again makes those on the other side of the ditch quake and grin, this time as a mysterious authority figure.

“Airini’s a well-drawn character,” says House, from Sydney, where she is shooting the second season of Heartbreak High. “I wasn’t surprised because [co-creator and prolific Australian television writer Andrew Knight] is such a legend. Airini’s formidable and her heart’s in the right place.”

House appears early in the eight-part series (which has set to secure a New Zealand home or screening date), which sees Dusseldorp’s mother-of-two, Stella, descend from Melbourne boss lady to fugitive in the inhospitable community of Mystery Bay (the former copper-mining town of Queenstown). A saga of government cover-up and corporate greed spanning decades unravels, as Stella navigates the eccentric locals (among them Pamela Rabe, Emily Taheny, Roz Hammond, Stephen Curry, Toby Leonard Moore and Kerry Fox).

Arriving on set from Prague, where she had been filming sci-fi series Foundation, House was struck by the appropriate “surreality” of Queenstown – the moonscape of the mining-scarred terrain and the intense cold. She also felt a familiar, intangible sadness.

“I’m always acutely aware of the tragic history all over this country, but there is a real sense of what happened [in Tasmania],” she says. “The television series I’m loving the most, now that Succession is finished, is Deadloch, which captures that sense of [Tasmanian colonial] history. I think it creeps into Bay of Fires as well. I don’t think it’s something that should be turned away from. We need to go forward, but we can only do that if we look at the past.”

An indigenous Aotearoa (New Zealand) woman raised by Scottish parents in the small North Island town of Whangārei, House feels Australia is lagging her country regarding reconciliation, and believes the Voice to parliament would be a “wonderfully significant step in the right direction”.

Having mentored indigenous Aotearoa youth and long advocated for the preservation of culture and language, House came to turn her back on her first love, theatre, and its elitist reach.

“I fell out of love with theatre. It’s all I did for years,” she says. “Some would call me purist. I would call me a wanker. My mother raised me to believe it was this very fine art. But I started to find that it was such a narrow and limited audience, and if we had anything great and good to say, who was coming to watch it? I absolutely support theatre, but I don’t have much to do with it any more … Also, I started getting more screen work – and on a practical level – it paid more.”

It turned out to be a fortuitous decision. Not only is House telling her stories to a global audience (she’s in post-production for her first feature film The Mountain, a tale of childhood friendship set in New Zealand), she’s in demand from US film studios that frequently insist on her retaining, and even exaggerating, her accent.

“It’s weird! I keep getting these voice jobs [Moana, Soul], and I keep asking, ‘What accent do you want me to do?’ and they say, ‘No, no! We want yours!’” she says. “But what they’re really after is what they think my accent is from the roles that they’ve seen me as.

“I did manage to scam my way into being able to do other accents at some stages, but [Americans] are really into Australian and New Zealand accents. I think that’s simply because now that we’re everywhere, they’re able to understand us better.”