Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific - do we believe the tears of the saboteurs?

PREVIEW: When Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior was bombed and partially sunk in Auckland in 1985, the news reverberated around the world.

Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific has been a solidly put together look back at the crime and the fall-out from it. The series has shown us that even 38 years after the bombing - nearly to the week – there is still so much about it that is not public knowledge and some facts which remain hidden away.

The final episode dives deeper into the personalities and histories of the key actors than ever before.

Most illuminating and sobering are the interviews with two of the saboteurs.

One, Jean-Luc Kister, was a crew member on the yacht Ouvea, which had covertly transported the explosives to New Zealand. And the other – whose identity is still concealed – was one of the divers, who planted the explosives against the hull of the Rainbow Warrior and set the fuses.

Both men are adamant they always believed the mission was botched and that sinking the Warrior was a terrible mistake.

TVNZ Saboteur Jean-Luc Kister in Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific.

Both are also in agreement that it was ambitious and belligerent members of the French government who wanted to see the ship sunk, because it was politically expedient to be seen to be "acting tough", even though the French would have to officially deny that they were involved.

They claim they told their superiors, that just damaging the propellers or engine of the Rainbow Warrior, would achieve the French goal of keeping Greenpeace away from the nuclear tests at Moruroa.

I can't tell you whether the men are telling the truth. But there is real emotion and pain in their voices as they talk – and nothing but contempt for the politicians.

The men go on to say they were told Greenpeace was a cover for the KGB and that Greenpeace activists were legitimate enemies of the French state. This was how their government convinced the operatives what they were doing was justified.

TVNZ Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific

So, were they genuinely regretful over the death of photographer Fernando Pereira, or is it only now, with the cameras rolling, that they are shedding some tears?

The other key revelation I took from Episode three – and this is something I had never heard before – was that it was journalists who finally cracked the last elements of the case.

It was known that French agents had brought explosives to New Zealand and that Alain Mafart and Dominique Prieur had delivered them to the men who would place the mines. But France was still denying that it was their people who had planted the explosives. And without proof as to who these people were, the French would stick to their story. There would be no compensation paid, no apology and no one would lose their job. With the actual bombers having escaped, the New Zealand police were powerless.

TVNZ Journalist Edwy Plenel in Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific

But two journalists from Le Monde were also sick of the Mitterrand government's lies. And they knew exactly which Armagnac-inhaling politician they could ply with food and booze until he spilled the truth about the two French "combat divers" who had been in New Zealand.

When Le Monde published the story on the front page the next day, the French government's lies and disinformation imploded.

Yes, there was some swift and excellent police work by our local force.

The French had even admitted they were shocked at how efficient and professional the New Zealand police were.

But it was investigative journalism and a fearless Parisian newspaper editor who found the missing key to the case.

It's hard not to wonder, if the bombing happened today, would the case be solved, or would the truth be so buried in conspiracy theory, spread around the world by YouTube and Tik-Tok, that we would never be able to agree on what had happened?

Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific finishes on TVNZ 1 at 9.30pm on July 24. Episodes are available to stream on TVNZ+.