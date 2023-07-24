The Summit: Set in the South Island, TVNZ 2's new Aussie Survivor-esque show trumps Tracked

Fourteen Australians must work together reach the peak of a mountain in New Zealand's Southern Alps in new reality series The Summit.

REVIEW: “Mt. Everest. Forbidding, aloof, terrifying…”

Yes, there’s a touch of Monty Python’s Flying Circus about Sydney-born actor Jai Courtney’s serio-comic introduction to the TVNZ-hosted new Aussie reality series The Summit (which debuts Monday on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm), as he described it’s South Island-setting as being “carved by raging rivers riddled with freezing black rivers and sky-high falls”. But even as he puts on “the voice”, he seems that bit more convincing – and convinced – about what’s in store than his English counterpart Vinnie Jones on Three’s recent Tracked.

And with good reason. For while that series’ constant jumping of locations, nightly pauses and secret command centres marred the gameplay, this possesses a far clearer objective. Whoever out of the 14 competitors manages to complete the 200km Central Otago “course” within the 14-day deadline could potentially take home up to AU$1m in cash.

Naturally, there are a few catches (and, a little disappointingly, a number of “twists” that make a mockery of the original boast): Each of them is carrying their share of that pot from the very beginning, everyone has to stay together, there will be opportunities to steal money (which sadly doesn’t end up being as exciting, or nefarious, as it sounds) and, as Courtney keeps warning them in the feature-length opening episode – “something else is out there” that the producers annoyingly use to manipulate proceedings whenever the mood takes them.

Still, we credit them with casting an eclectic and colourful group of contestants that audiences will quickly identify their most and least favourites from. There’s certainly far more personality on display than there was in Tracked – perhaps the advantage of being able to choose individuals, rather than pairs.

And they rather neatly divide – and self-identify – into two groups: The Win-At-All-Costs Competitors and the Average Joes.

Supplied The Summit boasts an eclectic and colourful group of contestants that audiences will quickly identify their most and least favourites from.

In the former, there’s five-time Winter Olympian Jacqui Cooper, former AFL player Alex Silvagni and personal chef Jans Andre.

“I love cold. I love being hungry. I loved being kicked while down and taught a lesson,” the man-bun toting, vegan endurance runner deadpans to the camera, before informing us that his fellow competitors will be able to “trust me until you can’t”.

As he quickly makes plans to get rid of those he perceives as slowing the group down, Jans instantly becomes a villain to rival Survival US’ best. The Antipodes answer to Johnny Fairplay!

On the other side, you have the likes of sexagenarian Outback nurse Kitty Connor, heights-hating musician Isaac Compton and sock designer Stephen Butler. The 34-year-old father-of-two both endears and makes himself an early target within minutes, especially as confesses to having “the resilience of a redhead…and the upper-body strength of a kitten”.

Terminator Genisys and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney is the host of The Summit.

However, it’s Kitty who struggles on day one, especially when faced with not one, but two rope bridge crossings, leading more than just Jans to consider putting her – and them – out of her misery straight away.

But, just as host Courtney comes down off one of his many rocky outcrop vantage points to suggest a way in which they could achieve that, it’s suddenly off the table.

It’s a move that not only builds tensions within the camp nicely, but sets the scene beautifully for the opening episode’s coup de grâce, which even though it’s a little too Big Brother: The Wilderness Edition, does deliver a hook that will likely ensure you’ll be tuning in for the next instalment.

The Summit debuts tonight (Monday, July 24) on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm, with episodes also screening at the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. They will also be available on-demand at TVNZ+.