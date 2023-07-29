The Beanie Bubble: Move over Barbie, here's another tale of toys and toxic masculinity

The Beanie Bubble (13+, 110mins) Directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash ***½

They’re a mainstay of toy shops.

Soft toy animals that come in a range of sizes and sometimes garish colours. If you have kids – or are aged under 30 yourself – it’s very likely you have at least one of them in your home right now.

But while still an object of desire, the demand for Ty’s Beanie Babies is not nearly what it once was in the mid to late-1990s. Often cited as the world’s first internet sensation, demand for Ty Inc.’s “limited editions” was such that many made a fortune by purchasing them from stores and then selling them on the recently introduced auction website eBay.

As co-directors Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash’s new drama details, such profiteering didn’t impress Beanie creator Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis). Rather than seeing it as driving demand and their in-store sales, he felt he was being robbed.

Already the subject of two recent documentaries – Yemisi Brookes’ 2021 tale Beanie Mania and last year’s Ben Kitnick-helmed look back, which shares this story’s same name – The Beanie Bubble is based on Zac Bissonnett’s 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.

Supplied Elizabeth Banks is Robbie Jones and Zach Galifianakis plays Ty Warner in The Beanie Bubble.

While one may question the need for a dramastiation, doubts that are further enhanced by a fractured narrative that takes some time to get used to before it delivers any kind of payoff, this is held together by a quartet of fine performances and the mixing in of a smattering of archival footage of just how America lost its mind over a series of deliberately under-filled “little plush lotto tickets”.

But rather than simply tell the rise and fall of the entrepreneurial Warner, this looks at events from the perspective of three women who were instrumental in its success – and who he screwed over in his seemingly never-ending quest for adoration, adulation and money (in a way, this feels like a modern, business-orientated take on The Witches of Eastwick). And you thought Barbie was the only tale of toxic masculinity and toys releasing this month!

There’s company co-founder Robbie Jones (Pitch Perfect’s Elizabeth Banks), who helped him establish his initial run of poseable stuffed Himalayan cats in mom-and-pop stores nationwide. Maya Kumar (The Broken Hearts Gallery’s Geraldine Viswanathan), the inspirational intern whose experimentations online drove the company to become an online pioneer. And Sheila Turner (Succession’s Sarah Snook), his girlfriend whose two daughters acted as sounding boards and testers for the Beanies.

All of them recount how they were drawn in by Warner’s enthusiasm and charms, only to have their trust betrayed by his eccentricities and self-centeredness. “It’s hard to reason with delusion,” Maya observes, as Warner rejects Spielberg’s movie advances, spurns Toys R Us’ offers and won’t countenance international deals, but is convinced that a tie-in with McDonald’s – that would require them to create a whole newly sized line – is essential.

As the film “warns” us in its opening titles, “there are parts of the truth you just can’t make up – the rest we did”. Viewers should be advised that names have been changed (particularly those of the three women) and a certain amount of artistic licence used by former Futurama writer Gore and Ok Go lead singer (and director of their memorable music videos) Kulash in crafting this rather arch and acerbic take on what really went down.

However, from the initial metaphor-reflecting Beanie-laden truck crash to the satisfying conclusion that draws the trio’s seemingly separate timelines together for one brief, but memorable intersection/interaction, The Beanie Bubble bursts with a swagger and chutzpah that’s undeniably infectious, even as it feels like it has more style than substance.

As Galifianakis’ (in one of his more restrained and poignant roles) Ty Warner puts it, “genius is 1% inspiration and 99% presentation”.

The Beanie Bubble is now available to stream on Apple TV+.