John Farnham: Finding The Voice: A worthy tribute to an Australian icon

John Farnham: Finding The Voice (M, 95 mins) Directed by Poppy Stockell ****

Look, in 1986, when John Farnham was having his moment in the music industry that would propel the second-half of his career through the stratosphere, I really couldn't have cared less.

I've never liked radio-friendly ballads and any song performed by a man with blow-waved hair having emotions in his stonewashed Levis, is going to be a complete non-starter with a pretentious little ex-Goth-adjacent toe-rag like me.

But, one of the joys of growing up, is starting to appreciate the stuff that you don't necessarily like that much. And after watching a very likeable and affectionately put-together doco on the life of 'Straya's favourite power-balladeer, I came away thinking what a deeply excellent human being Farnham seems to be – and what a bloody decent collection of people he's had around him, at least for the last 40 years or so.

Farnham was a UK export to Aus. He arrived in Melbourne with his parents when he was 10 years old. He was an unremarkable nipper who was headed for an apprenticeship as a plumber, although he was earning money on the side as a singer with a few local covers bands. And then someone noticed his voice was actually exceptional – and he was a very good-looking young fella, in a very innocent sort of way.

Before long, Farnham was an established pop idol, with a string of novelty hits and anodyne toe-tappers to his name that were making his Svengali-esque manager slightly rich, even while young Johnny was still living at home.

Supplied John Farnham: Finding the Voice is a very likeable and affectionately put-together doco on the life of Australia’s favourite power-balladeer.

With Sadie The Cleaning Lady as his greatest claim to fame, Farnham's career didn't seem destined to last – and it was only a matter of time before he became a footnote in the Australian industry, as bands like Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and the Little River Band – with singers and musicians forged in the crucible of the legendarily tough Aussie pub rock circuit – began to make huge waves at home and then export their sound around the world.

But, a funny thing happened on the way to obscurity. Farnham had never lost the loyalty of his friends and a series of connections and a bit of good luck finally secured him access to the sort of songs he really was built for. Farnham listened to thousands of demos from established and unknown songwriters, looking for the material he wanted.

He made a point of listening to every song he was sent all the way through, saying that as a songwriter himself, it mattered to him to respect the work. Also, Farnham was offered We Built This City – that inane FM jock-baiting dirge that became a massive hit for Starship in 1985. He turned the song down, calling it "twee and inauthentic". That endeared him to me, a lot.

Establishing creditability didn't happen overnight, but once 1986 rolled around and Farnham's rendition of “that song” was on the radio and the album Whispering Jack was in the shops, an actual Aussie icon was (re)born.

Supplied With Sadie The Cleaning Lady as his greatest claim to fame, prior to 1986, John Farnham seemed likely to be just a footnote in the Australian music industry.

John Farnham: Finding The Voice is a worthy tribute to the man. Everyone on screen is in agreement that success was hard-earned, but that it couldn't have happened to a nicer bloke. If you're hoping for scandal or dirt, you won't find a skerrick here.

Even Farnham's occasional battles with booze and cigarettes don't get a mention, while wife Jillian is mostly absent from the film. But none of that stopped me enjoying Finding The Voice a lot. Seeing it in a cinema, with a proper sound system finally opening those tracks up, so I could hear them the way they were meant to be heard, made all the difference.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.