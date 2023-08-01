Netflix's Heartstopper, Disney+'s Only Murders in the Building, Neon's Men in Kilts among August's must-see TV

Charlie and Nick are back, Charles, Oliver and Mabel have another murder to solve and Sam and Graham tour around our motu, in series coming to a screen near you.

Hollywood’s actors may have joined their writers on strike, but that hasn’t stopped a whole lot of new viewing options becoming available for Kiwis this month.

For free-to-air fans, choices include the arrival of the highly-anticipated reality competition The Traitors NZ (August 7, Three), more series of Taskmaster NZ (TBC, TVNZ 2), The Great Australian Bake Off (TBC, TVNZ 1), Hunted (August 10, TVNZ 2), David Lomas Investigates (August 2, Three) and the Matthew Ridge-hosted Designing Dreams (TBC, Prime), a reboot of beloved 1980s sitcom Night Court (August 14, Prime) and new rugby travel series Lost in France (TBC, Prime).

TVNZ+’s line-up includes Brazilian thriller Negotiator (August 6) and reality shows The Family Stallone (August 1) and Alone Australia (August 28), while ThreeNow has British crime thriller Six Four (August 2) and programmes focused around former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White (August 10’s The Last Run) and actor Robert Downey Jr. (August 4’s Downey’s Dream Cars).

Over on Neon, there are the latest seasons of Billions (August 13) and Winning Time (August 8), Apple TV+ has more of Invasion’s sci-fi spookiness (August 23), while Prime Video boasts a double dose of teen drama in the form of Harlan Coben’s Shelter (August 18) and the return of anthology series Cruel Summer (August 11).

Supplied The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Mrs. Davis and Ahsoka are among the most highly-anticipated shows coming to Kiwi screens in August.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s ever eclectic roster includes more Ragnarok (August 24), Fatal Seduction (August 4) and The Lincoln Lawyer (August 3), US opioid drama Painkiller (August 10), K-horror Zombiverse (August 8), docu-soap At Home With the Furys (August 15) and Spain-set UK crime tale Who is Erin Carter? (August 24)

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with our picks of the dozen shows we believe are well worth checking out over the next few weeks.

Supplied Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka.

Ahsoka (August 23, Disney+)

Set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this latest eight-part Star Wars series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, reprising the role she first played in The Mandalorian) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

The impressive cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and David Tennant.

Supplied Former Poldark star Aidan Turner is back in the spotlight as a maverick tennis coach in Fifteen-Love.

Far North (August 14, Three)

Kiwi acting legends Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison team up for this six-part local drama which retells the (mostly) true story of how an inept Tongan-Australian gang managed to get half-a-billion dollars worth of meth to New Zealand shores.

They would have got away with it too, if it wasn’t for pesky 70-year-old diesel mechanic Ed (Morrison) and his aqua-aerobics instructing wife Heather (Malcolm).

Supplied Harrold Perrineau stars as From’s self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor Boyd Stevens.

Fifteen-Love (August 15, TVNZ+)

Set in the world of professional tennis, this provocative six-part drama looks at the relationship between teenage prodigy Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) and her maverick coach Glenn Lapthorn (Poldark’s Aidan Turner).

Five years after her own career is cut short by a devastating wrist injury, she’s back working as a therapist at her old tennis academy. Re-encountering Glenn though dredges up the past and leads to Jessica making an explosive allegation which forces everyone to reconsider everything they thought they knew about the pair’s past success.

Supplied Kit Connor returns as Nick Nelson for a second season of Heartstopper.

From (August 11, TVNZ+)

Former Lost star Harrold Perrineau headlines this science-fiction horror (now in its second season) set in a nightmarish Middle American town that traps all those who enter.

He plays war veteran Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor of a place plagued by terrifying nocturnal creatures and whose unwilling residents are striving to stay alive and desperately searching for a way out.

“A captivating and nightmarish mystery box show that more than delivers on horror,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro.

Supplied Charlie Cox has a key role in Kin.

Heartstopper (August 3, Netflix)

One of the most-beloved series of last year is back for a second installment.

Based on Alice Oseman’s web-comic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper originally told the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a schoolboy who fell in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The eight-part sophomore season sees the pair navigate their new relationship while juggling exams, a prom and a school trip to Paris.

Supplied Sigourney Weaver headlines an impressive cast in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Kin (August 24, TVNZ+)

Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen and Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds play rival gang leaders Frank Kinsella and Eamonn Cunningham in this Irish crime-drama which is now in its second season. The cast also includes Daredevil’s Charlie Cox and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Clare Dunne.

“A reliably entertaining and occasionally thrilling watch, brimming with talent on both sides of the camera,” wrote The Times’ Liam Fay of its latest batch of eight episodes.

Supplied Betty Gilpin’s Sister Simone takes on technology in Mrs. Davis.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (August 4, Prime Video)

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, this seven-part, Australia-set and shot drama stars Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Frankie Adams.

When Alice, aged 9 (Alyla Browne), tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June (Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Supplied An exploration of New Zealand is on the agenda this time around for Men in Kilts’ Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Mrs. Davis (August 2, Neon)

Former Glow and Nurse Jackie star Betty Gilpin plays Sister Simone, a nun taking on technology with just her faith, in this eight-part sci-fi dramedy. The impressive supporting players include Margo Martindale, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette and Tim McInnerny.

“It’s a wild ride, but an enjoyable one if you strap in tight,” wrote The New Yorker’s Rachel Syme.

Supplied Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy is set for stardom thanks to his role as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s much-anticipated One Piece.

Men in Kilts (August 14, Neon)

Outlander’s Sam Heughan and The Hobbit trilogy’s Graham McTavish hit the road again for a second, six-part travel adventure – and this time they’re traversing our motu.

Each episode focuses in on a particular theme, as the charismatic pair explore Aotearoa’s Scottish connections and take a deep dive into this country’s history, people and culture. As the series tagline states: “Same Kilts. New Zealand.”

Supplied Meryl Streep joins the Only Murders in the Building cast for the show’s third season.

One Piece (August 31, Netflix)

Based on Japan’s highest-ever selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, this eight-part, live-action adventure follows the exploits of the Straw Hat Pirates, as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands and beyond in search of the "One Piece", a fabled treasure that will make their captain – Monkey D. Luffy – The King of the Pirates.

However, the Navy is on their ship's tail and they are by no means the only crew searching for the One Piece.

Supplied Rose Byrne’s fitness entrepreneur Sheila Rubin faces a new challenge in the third-and-final season of Physical.

Only Murders in the Building (August 8, Disney+)

The third season of this hilarious crime comedy sees Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) embroiled in another 10-episode murder mystery, this time involving a high-profile theatre production.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) was a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut has been cut short by his untimely death. Aided by his co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embark on what’s billed as their toughest case yet.

Physical (August 2, Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne returns for the third-and-final, 10-part season of this 1980-set dark comedy.

Having transformed from a quietly tortured housewife into a dominant fitness entrepreneur, her Sheila Rubin finds her new status challenged by rising “celebrity exercise goddess” Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get inside her head.