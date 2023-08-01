Gothika: Halle Berry's horrific post-Oscar psychological thriller comes to TVNZ+

Gothika is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Gothika (R16, 98mins) Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz **½

Like Hilary Swank and Helen Hunt before her (and more than a few in the past two decades), Halle Berry had a hard time building on her Best Actress Oscar win.

In the two years after her 2002 victory for her performance in Monster's Ball, Berry had only supporting roles in two big-budget blockbusters – a dreadful Bond film (the Lee Tamahori-directed Die Another Day) and an admittedly excellent X-Men sequel.

It didn’t help that she was rather accident-prone on set, damaging an eye on Day, smashing her head on lights in Catwoman and breaking her wrist while filming a scene with Robert Downey Jr. on this horror-mystery.

Here Berry plays Miranda Grey, a psychiatrist working at Woodward Penitentiary. Married to the boss, Miranda is known for dealing only with the facts.

While patients accuse her of "not listening with her heart", she complains that they are being over-medicated and their problems are causing her mind "to run on empty". However, after a chance encounter with a young woman in the middle of a road, Miranda wakes to find herself on the other side of the safety glass, three days missing from her life, her husband dead and Miranda the prime suspect.

Supplied Even the combined talents of Robert Downey Jr. and Halle Berry can’t save Gothika.

Despite a promising opening, Gothika is unfortunately the ultimate noughties’ "all the best bits were in the trailer" movie. French director Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine, Crimson Rivers) pulls out all the stops, mixing fast editing, swooping cameras and even reversing some footage to raise the spook factor to 11. Some of it is very effective, but Gothika is a distinctly flawed feature.

Part-psychological thriller, part-women's prison movie (complete with obligatory shower scene), part- horror story (without any genuine scares), the film itself descends into madness in the third act, before coming up with a Scooby Doo-style solution. Trying a little too hard to be like success stories from the era – The Ring, or the under-rated Denzel Washington-starrer Fallen – Gothika's storyline drowns in a sea of psycho-babble and plot holes the size of Texas.

Clichés abound in Sebastian Gutierrez's script, with dark and stormy nights prominent and the prison badly in need of an electrician.

Although able support is provided by Penelope Cruz and Downey Jr., Berry is the film's only saving grace. Running the gambit of emotions, Berry almost manages to make the sometimes preposterous material seem extremely watchable.

Leave your brain in neutral and Gothika is a just-about enjoyable slice of mindless thriller. But while "logic is overrated", as Berry's character says, predictability is unforgivable.

Gothika is now available to stream on TVNZ+.