Is the greatest horror movie ever made finally getting a decent sequel?

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Is the greatest horror ever made finally getting a decent sequel?

When The Exorcist turned up in 1973, the impact was unprecedented. There had been controversial films before. But The Exorcist set new bars for horror and the debate that it triggered.

Before The Exorcist, horror was mostly a fairly tame and adolescent genre. Gore and scares on screens were as old as cinema, but The Exorcist was different. It wasn't really conceived as "a horror movie". Author William Blatty – who wrote the novel and the screenplay – was adamant he had written a drama about priests wrestling with their faith.

What is challenging that faith, is a young girl who is possessed by an ancient demon, vomiting pea-soup across the room and spreading nasty rumours about their mothers. But as far as Blatty was concerned, The Exorcist was a religious drama that demanded to be taken seriously.

People queued around the block. The early reviews were mixed, but as soon as the critics got their heads around the idea something so horrific and tough to watch could still be objectively great, The Exorcist became one of the year's most acclaimed releases. It was the first horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture, as well as nine other Academy Awards. Blatty won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Supplied Before The Exorcist, horror was mostly a fairly tame and adolescent genre.

The Exorcist changed what was allowable in mainstream films. Today, when demons, possession and projectile-vomiting are pretty much clichés that provoke more laughter than screams, it might be impossible to imagine how shocking this film was. With only practical, in-camera effects, The Exorcist had people throwing up and having seizures in the cinemas. Several cities tried to ban the film outright.

Director William Friedkin had made The French Connection in 1971, which established him as a director with a reputation for doing whatever was needed to get a shot. Friedkin stacked The Exorcist with a formidable adult cast and chose the nearly-unknown 14-year-old Linda Blair for the pivotal role of possessed teen Regan.

Blair's performance is the most indelible and effective element in the film, without which nothing else would work. Despite giving one of the greatest "child-star" performances of all-time, Blair never got out of the shadow of The Exorcist. She was always remembered as the kid who traumatised America and spat out dialogue that is still shocking today – and the film roles Blair was offered afterwards mostly reflected that.

SUPPLIED The Exorcist: Believer is scheduled to debut in New Zealand cinemas on October 12.

The Exorcist shares one dubious honour with Jaws – one of the other absolutely era-defining films of the decade: The sequels have all been rubbish – compared to the original.

So, colour me happy that in the last few weeks, a trailer has appeared for a film called The Exorcist: Believer – and it is being touted as a direct sequel, but set 50 years later, in our present-day.

Director David Gordon Green has Halloween Ends on his CV – and Ellen Burstyn is returning to her role as Regan's mother. We've all been burned by Exorcist follow-ups before. But the trailer for this one really turned my head...

The Exorcist is now available to rent from GooglePlay, iTunes, YouTube, AroVision and Academy OnDemand. The Exorcist: Believer is scheduled to debut in New Zealand cinemas on October 12.