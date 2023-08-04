Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break: This deliciously dark British comedy finally hits Shudder

Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break (NR, 95mins) Directed by Nick Gillespie ****

Almost two-and-a-half years after I first saw this anarchic and hilarious British black comedy at the virtual 2021 edition of SXSW, it is finally available for Kiwi viewers to watch.

While its prolonged absence has been criminal (especially when so many other, lesser movies have appeared on streaming services – and in cinemas – ahead of it), I can assure you that, if you’re a fan of tales like Sightseers, Seven Psychopaths or Shaun of the Dead, you’re going to get a kick out of this.

Considering himself a triple threat, charity shop worker Paul Dood (Motherland’s Tom Meeten) is convinced he is just one break away from stardom (especially since his latest video already has 14 views on Trendladder). So when the announcement comes that a nationwide talent show is conducting regional heats, Paul is determined to be there – come hell or high water.

There’s just one problem – he was sure they were next week – not today. Persuading his boss to allow him time off, he rushes to get ready, certain that his sparkly suit, killer routine and the presence of his dear old mum will sway the judging panel.

However, what Paul hasn’t counted on is the actions and obstructive behaviour of other people. Even the seemingly simple tasks of getting a glass of water and hailing a taxi suddenly turn into waking nightmares.

Supplied Paul Dood (Tom Meeten) dreams of stardom, but finds reality much more frustrating in Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break.

Eventually arriving for his audition an hour late, he only manages to convince the show’s figurehead Jack Tapp (Kevin Bishop) that he should be given a chance because he is going to live-stream it.

Despite his stated promise though, Paul Dood’s performance does not get Tapp or the others “in the mood”. “A house fire I was in as a child was better,” is Tapp’s grim assessment, while the others describe him as “delusional” and berate him for not having any “compassion”: “I’ve got a burger in the car – and it’s going cold.”

And if that wasn’t bad – or humiliating – enough, while he’s on stage, tragedy strikes off it.

As he attempts to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and reputation, Paul has a revelation – or is it a psychotic break? Deciding that for too long the strong have trampled the weak, he plans to right all the wrongs on his lunch break and wreak revenge on those who crossed him in his quest for stardom.

Supplied The pointed digs at modern fame and social media come thick and fast in Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break.

What follows is a series of bloody, funny and bloody funny set pieces, as the flamboyantly dressed Paul finds what he believes are appropriate ways to punish the transgressors – everyone from Jonny Vegas’ punctilious Japanese restaurant owner to Kris Marshall’s feckless priest – while attempting to stay one step ahead of the police.

Director Nick Gillespie (best known as a cinematographer on TV series like The Virtues and Trigger Point) does a terrific job of corralling all the chaos, while drawing out memorable performances from the likes of Alice Lowe, Katherine Parkinson, our own Jared Christmas (who plays one of Paul’s charity shop co-workers) and the Peter Serafinowicz-esque Meeten.

The adroit soundtrack choices include the brilliant use of ‘80s hits I Ran and Electric Dreams, while the pointed digs at modern fame and social media come thick and fast (culminating in the inspired moment when Paul marks himself as safe in the “local terror incident”, because he is the “local terror incident”).

Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break is now available to stream on Shudder.