Love to Love You, Donna Summer: Disco Queen doco an intimate, heartrending watch

REVIEW: Donna Summer is the latest, late singing superstar whose life and career has been given the audio-visual montage treatment.

Yes, following in the format of Brett Morgan’s audacious 2022 David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, Love to Love You, Donna Summer (which screened as part of this year’s Doc Edge Film Festival and now makes its broadcast debut on Sky Arts on Sunday, August 13 at 8.30pm) is the brainchild of Life, Animated director Roger Ross Williams and one of Summer’s own daughters – Brooklyn Sudano.

Using audiotapes recorded for her 2003 memoir Ordinary Girl, as well as footage from talk show appearances and candid interviews with family and friends, the pair not only explore the woman born Donna Gaines’ (her stage moniker came from an Anglicisation of her first husband Helmuth Sommer’s surname) rise from gospel singer to disco queen, but also her, sometimes, fractured, complicated personal life as she, as Sudano puts it, “struggled with fame, her image – and even love”.

Yes, this doesn’t shy away from the darker moments in Summer’s life – a troubled childhood, the abusive relationships, lawsuits she launched against record labels, controversial anti-gay comments that she says were taken out of context and the battle with the lung cancer that eventually killed her – while also taking a deep dive into the genesis and legacy of some of her biggest hits.

Supplied Love to Love You, Donna Summer is both a celebration of the disco queen’s successes and a lament for what she endured – both professionally and personally.

Most fascinating of all is the transformation of Summer’s simple, single-lined lyrical suggestion – the eponymous “Love to Love You Baby” – into a pop-culture phenomenon in 1975 with the help of Italian musician Giorgio Moroder. Featuring somewhat explicit lyrics and a series of sensuous groans and moans from Summer herself, it was a moderate success in the Netherlands, before exploding on late-night radio shows – and in discos – after America’s Casablanca Records’ president Neil Bogart suggested a longer 20-minute version would make a bigger impact.

The eventual 16-minute take proved so compelling it prompted the BBC to ban it, citing Summer’s “23 orgasms” during the course of the song as one of the main reasons.

She followed that up with 1977’s revolutionary I Feel Love, which had her backed by a Moog synthesiser, synchronised using a click track. Elton John describes it in the documentary as “changing the way people thought about music”. Then came Last Dance, Hot Stuff and her seemingly unlikely collaboration with Barbra Streisand – No More Tears (Enough is Enough) – before the end of the decade and she laid bare the inadequate compensation she had received from Casablanca Records for her efforts.

After watching that portion of this tale, you’ll never hear 1983’s She Works Hard For the Money quite the same way again.

Supplied Love to Love You doesn’t shy away from the darker moments in Donna Summer’s life, while also taking a deep dive into the genesis and legacy of some of her biggest hits.

Both a celebration of her successes and a lament for what Summer endured (“the record business is really like being raped and abused over and over again,” she says rather bitterly at one point), Love to Love You feels like at once an intimate portrait – and a cathartic release for her children.

“It was like being on a rollercoaster that never took a pit stop,” one of her three daughters says, while another suggests that they “lived in an imaginary musical” and that her mother “had a hard time being vulnerable”.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer debuts on Sky Arts on Sunday, August 13 at 8.30pm.