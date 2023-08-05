Grown Ups 2 at 10: Adam Sandler's already awful comedy has aged terribly

Grown Ups 2 (M, 101mins) Directed by Dennis Dugan *½

Was this the 2013 sign that Adam Sandler was finally growing out of his adolescent phase?

After all, the then 47-year-old comedian's first sequel (although critics would argue he has simply recycled the same basic plot throughout his career) actually contains traces of irony and self-reflection.

"It makes no sense, only in a Hollywood movie," his former Hollywood agent character Lenny says of his coupling with Salma Hayek's boutique owner Roxanne. And yes, unlike the 2010 original, a working woman appears to be acceptable here, although one of the major subplots revolves around her wanting to add a number four child to their brood.

However, strip away the rare moments of humility and championing of small town life and you're left with what is simply a series of sexist and scatological vignettes set over the course of the last day of school for the year.

Bites to the bum and excuses for boob-jiggling abound (there's more cleavage on show here than a butchery competition), as this leery tale takes in a ballet recital, aerobic class and an ‘80s-inspired party (bringing back memories of "Happier Gilmore" times in The Wedding Singer).

To be fair, Sandler and co. eased up on the schmaltz this second time around, but an attempt to jump on the post- Bridesmaids bawdy female wagon falls flat, especially when the characters are permitted to only hit on male characters who are clearly marked gay.

Supplied David Spade, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Kevin James are the four male stars of Grown Ups 2.

With Rob Schneider absent on family leave (or passing after reading the cocktail-napkin outline that appears to have passed for the script), it's left to the four horsemen of the comedic apocalypse (or dream team depending on your sensibilities) to carry the load of pratfalls and gas-passing – Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock and David Spade. Each is given their moment to "shine", although Rock in particular seems under-served, and plug K-Mart.

Of course, Sandler gets the lion's share of the action and, as usual, is loved by all and a hit with the ladies, but here he seems to be trying to channel Bradley Cooper. Not so much in looks or deeds, but rather story – if Grown Ups was Now and Then-meets-The Big Chill, then this is a Cooper double-whammy of The Hangover- meets-The Place Beyond the Pines, filmed with all the action and depth of a Loony Tunes cartoon.

Closer to 21 and Over than This is 40, the joke is clearly on the audience when the film's main running gag is James' ability to create a chain reaction of bodily noises. Yes, Grown Ups 2 really is the cinematic equivalent of a Burp-snart and – viewed now – it certainly hasn’t aged well in the decade since its release.

Grown Ups 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.