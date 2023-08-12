V for Vendetta, Pitch Perfect among the best movies leaving Netflix this week

Cult classics from the noughties and '90s, a hugely under-rated mockumentary and a big-screen take on a beloved 1960s TV series are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven superb movies that won’t be around for much longer.

Much sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer joined forces for The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

This isn't your mother's brother's U.N.C.L.E.

While Guy Ritchie's (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) reimagining of the popular 1960s Cold War TV spy series is set in the same period, it owes more of a debt to the James Bond films of the era. Released at a time when cinemas were overstuffed with spy thrillers, U.N.C.L.E. stood out with its sense of style and panache, even if the plot reminds one of the rather less successful attempt to revive fellow '60s show The Saint almost 20 years earlier (or even the Mission: Impossible instalment that was released the same year – Rogue Nation).

Clearly borrowing the period aesthetic from his good mate Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class, Ritchie makes terrific use of sun-drenched Italian locations and has own bag of cinematic trickery. Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Jared Harris and Hugh Grant star.

Supplied Pitch Perfect helped establish Rebel Wilson as an international star.

Riding the crest of the a capella craze that swept the globe around a decade ago, Jason Moore’s joyful flick follows the fortunes of the Barden Bellas, as they attempt to reinvent themselves and try to win a national competition.

The film that helped Anna Kendrick escape from the Twilight zone and announced scene-stealing Australian Rebel Wilson as a major comedic talent. The two lesser sequels also leave Netflix the same day.

Supplied Andy Samberg is former boy band member Conner4Real in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Andy Samberg headlines this mockumentary about a former boy band member who attempts to do everything he can to maintain his celebrity status, when it becomes clear that his second solo album is a failure.

Sarah Silverman, Maya Rudolph, Joan Cusack and Imogen Poots co-star, while the celebrity musicians appearing as themselves include Michael Bolton, Mariah Carey, Miles Cyrus, 50 Cent, P!nk, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg.

“An absolute blast, with a frenetic strike-rate and songs that will worm their way into your ears for days,” wrote Empire magazine’s Nick De Semlyen.

Supplied In Seed of Chucky, Jennifer Tilly turns up to play a version of herself.

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Death, controversy, critical maulings and diminishing returns – Chucky conquered them all.

Seventeen years after the serial-killer, possessed Good Guy Doll, Charles Lee Ray made his screen debut in Child's Play, he returned for this fifth outing. Really though, this is the story of Chucky and fellow doll Tiffany's child. Gender confused, Glen/Glenda (voiced by The Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd) ekes out a depressing existence in the International Ventriloquist circuit.

Plagued by nightmares, he/she has no idea of his/her background or parents. The only clue is a Made in Japan branding.

Meanwhile in Hollywood, the events of Bride of Chucky are being made into a new movie called Chucky Goes Psycho. Jennifer Tilly is the main star and the authentic puppets have been located. But strange things begin to happen on set, culminating in the death of one of the puppet wranglers.

Clearly inspired by the likes of Wes Craven's New Nightmare and the original Scream trilogy, writer-director Don Mancini, who had written all five instalments up until this point, added more than just a touch of post-modernism to this tired-looking franchise.

Supplied Bill Murray joined Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan for Space Jam.

Space Jam (1996)

The best live-action animation hybrid this side of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? this hilarious Warner Bros' adventure sees Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and company team up with Bill Murray and NBA star Michael Jordan to take on the owner of an amusement park planet who has kidnapped all the Looney Tunes characters.

As well as a high gag quotient and plenty of slapstick action, it also features a toe-tapping soundtrack featuring everyone from C+C Music Factory and Spin Doctors to Seal and Salt-N-Pepa.

Supplied Natalie Portman’s Evey Hammond finds herself in over her head in V for Vendetta.

V for Vendetta (2006)

Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving and John Hurt star in this action-drama about a freedom fighter who uses terrorist tactics to fight against his totalitarian society.

Based on the 1988 DC Vertigo Comics limited series of the same name by Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare, the movie and its protagonist’s iconic Guy Fawkes mask struck a chord with certain political groups and anarchists around the globe.

“Whether you're mindless or Mensa, you'll find stuff here to challenge and trouble you, the way a good piece of speculative fiction should,” wrote Time magazine’s Richard Corliss.