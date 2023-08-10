Resident Evil: One of the worst movie franchises of all-time comes to Neon

It was once the highest-grossing collection of zombie flicks, the highest-grossing film series based on a video game and the highest-grossing horror franchise.

But the Resident Evil movies have also delivered some of the worst cinematic experiences of the last two decades.

Supplied Milla Jovovich played Alice in six Resident Evil movies between 2002 and 2016.

Yes, most attempts to recreate the joy of gaming on celluloid have failed miserably, but these tales, inspired by the long-running series of atmospheric Capcom Playstation games, were consistently awful, saved only by the charisma of their star Milla Jovoich.

With the complete sextet having just arrived on Neon, Stuff to Watch traces the highs and mostly lows of the series.

Supplied Jovovich was the one bright spot in the original Resident Evil, a film littered with perfunctory and obvious dialogue and uneven performances.

When someone tries to steal the potentially lethal T-Virus from the all-powerful multi-national conglomerate the Umbrella Corporation’s maximum security research lab, things go bad. The lab's super- computer Red Queen locks all 500 employees in – and it's up to a crack special-operations team to get them out.

Ideas and conceits from Species, Aliens, The Last Kiss Goodnight, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Cube and Night From the Living Dead, are all pilfered by director Paul W.S. Anderson, but any excitement is curtailed by perfunctory and obvious dialogue and uneven performances.

The one bright spot is lead Milla Jovovich. Whether it's finding a high-powered rifle amongst her underwear, or blowing away a seemingly endless stream of undead menaces, the Ukranian-born model-turned-actor does it with style.

supplied Compared to the neat compactness of the original film, Apocalypse is a sprawling mess.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004, *½)

Having contained the T-virus outbreak, Jovoich’s Alice thought the nightmare was over. As head of security she had played her part and been rewarded with the best in medical care. Or so she thought. Turns out she was simply a cheap lab rat and Umbrella Corp just can't resist investigating what's trapped in their “Hive”.

While Chilean director Alexander Witt demonstrates plenty of visual flair, all the camera trickery in the world can't hide some lazy filmmaking and a lame-duck script written by Anderson. If the first film was at least neatly compact, this is a sprawling mess, which grinds to a halt in a Star Trek-style wrestling match.

Not even a cliffhanger ending can lift the dreary proceedings.

Supplied Extinction was blighted by a completely barmy plot that doesn't make a lick of sense.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007, *½)

With the effects of the T-virus now engulfing the planet, unexpectedly causing forests to become deserts and the world’s oceans to dry up, Alice attempts to stay alive by sticking to the shadows and avoiding any fellow survivors. But what she doesn't know is that the corporation has developed a serum that can reverse the virus and potentially turn the billions of undead into docile workers.

Action scenes edited into a blur? Check. Conspicuous product placement for soft drinks and the movie studio's parent company? Present. A completely barmy plot that doesn't make a lick of sense? You betcha.

Former Highlander director Russell Mulcahy isn’t helped by an Anderson script which seems content to simply rehash the events of the second film, while magpie-ing wholesale from better films like 28 Weeks Later, Alien Resurrection, The Hills Have Eyes, Return of the Jedi, Beneath the Planet of the Apes and The Birds.

Supplied Jovovich was joined by Ali Larter for Afterlife.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010, **)

Having decided to re-seize the reins himself, Anderson almost immediately sets about undoing the events of the last two movies. Within minutes, Alice's half-baked trip to Alaska for salvation is revealed to be a bust, while her clones and special powers are almost immediately consigned to the dustbin. Even the devastating ecological side effects of the T-virus have seemingly been reversed.

In their place, the series returns to the original's simple premise of a group of people holed up in a building, desperately fighting off the seemingly unending zombie hordes.

Ever the magpie, Anderson borrows the plot and style from The Thing (devil dogs), undead expert George A Romero's Land of the Dead (survivors stuck in a tower), and most notably The Matrix (freeze frames and slo-mos abound) as he somewhat shoddily weaves together this patchwork of a plot which ultimately turns to be just a teaser for a much bigger battle promised for Part V.

Rather than being entranced by Alice's adventures, you'll be wondering where she gets all the fuel for her aircraft – and all her changes of clothes.

Supplied The series hit rock bottom with the brain-dead Retribution that feels like it was inspired by a 1980s arcade game – or Tekken.

Retribution? More like Resident Evil – Requiem or Nadir.

Director Anderson hit rock bottom with this brain-dead mess that feels more like it was inspired by a 1980s arcade game – or Tekken. This is simply a succession of fights (one actually goes on so long they run out of soundtrack) played out across a series of different,sterile "wonderlands" (which they don't even bother to hide as being soundstages). The dialogue is perfunctory, clunky and delivered like a running commentary in an awful, universal "leadpan" style.

Captured and placed in Umbrella’s experimental facility underneath the Arctic ice, things look hopeless for Alice until help arrives in an unlikely form. Her former nemesis Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts) has gone rogue from the corporation, concerned at the computer-system Red Queen's desire to wipe out the human race entirely.

Jovovich's wardrobe malfunctions/humiliations this time include a barely practical modesty towel and an outfit more suited to a Fifty Shades of Grey party than constant armed combat.

It's hard to take seriously a po-faced film that flatly refuses to obey the laws of physiology, physics and the one that says a movie should have a plot.

N/A Jettisoning the Alice in Wonderland allegories that first accompanied the series, writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson instead puts wife Jovovich through something akin to the 12 Labours of Hercules in The Final Chapter.

Following on, but basically discarding most of the events of Retribution, this sees our heroine trying to save the world's remaining 4000 citizens before they're wiped out by the "infected".

With the unlikely help of the Umbrella Corporation's supercomputer "The Red Queen", Alice has learned that there's an airborne antidote to the deadly virus that would also destroy everything mutated by it. However, she has just 48 hours before there will be nothing left to save.

Jettisoning the Alice in Wonderland allegories that first accompanied the series, writer-director Anderson instead puts wife Jovovich through something akin to the 12 Labours of Hercules here. Once again, she proves more than handy at chewing through the action scenes and dreary dialogue, the former despite the use of some headache-inducing, breakneck, lunatic editing which renders the countless fisticuffs as meaningless blurs.

A vast improvement on Retribution, but that's not saying much. It's still a po-faced pot-pourri of action scenes struggling in search of a story, with preposterously poor shooting by the bad guys, dreadful decision-making by the good gals and boys and a heroine in desperate need of a concussion test.

