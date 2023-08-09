Happiness For Beginners: Ellie Kemper lifts Netflix's vaguely demeaning, bland rom-com

REVIEW: Sometimes, friends, I look at the Top 10 on Netflix on a Monday night, just prior to writing these reviews and think..."Should I?"

Should I watch that Netflix-branded rom-com that is apparently the second-most watched film in Aotearoa tonight, just to see what the appeal is. Or should I realise it's not for me and nothing I think or say about it will be relevant to anyone who actually wants to watch it?

Usually, I choose not to bother, but tonight, possibly as a cry for help, I sat through Happiness For Beginners, just so I could send in my invoice with a clear conscience and at least say I tried.

And the truth is, Happiness For Beginners is not the worst film any of us have ever seen. Not by a long way.

Happiness For Beginners stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office US) as a recently divorced woman who is convinced to go on a "survival hike" along the Appalachian Trail, with a selection of friends and strangers.

Helen starts the trail as an embittered grump and, by the time she finishes it, she is an inspiration to everyone around her and apparently has a shot at a new love with the hunky guy she's known for years, but always thought was a bit beneath her.

Supplied Luke Grimes stars opposite Ellie Kemper in Happiness For Beginners.

In other words, if you asked Chat GPT to write a vaguely demeaning rom-com, set on a hike, in which absolutely everything that was necessary to pad out 90 minutes happened and no surprises at all were sprung, Happiness For Beginners is what you would get.

But, Kemper has chops and so do a few of the cast around her. The scenery is lush and the production values reek of that bland competence that Netflix pour over everything they put their name on. If you've finished bingeing Virgin River, Happiness For Beginners might just about get you through the night before the Sav' Blanc runs out.

Happiness For Beginners is now available to stream on Netflix.