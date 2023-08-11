Stillwater: Matt Damon's astounding portrait of a man adrift in a storm hits Netflix

REVIEW: In the French city of Marseilles, a young American woman languishes in prison. She has been convicted of murder, even though the evidence against her was circumstantial and she has maintained her innocence.

Her Dad Bill is an oil-rig roughneck with a history of alcohol and drug abuse behind him. Bill visits whenever he can, for a week or two.

Matt Damon's Bill is a blunt cypher of American indifference to the obvious truth – that the rest of the world isn't always convinced the American way of doing things is the right way. And yet, director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and his two French co-writers are not unsympathetic Bill's plight.

While Bill might be only one MAGA hat away from a parody of mid-west American manhood, McCarthy and Damon still keep him on the side of the angels. We invest in Bill and we wince as life deals him another blow.

Hollywood hasn't had much time or empathy for the illiberal, white American male these last few years, but Stillwater might help to balance the ledger a little.

Stillwater is a curious film. Although it is clearly inspired by the Amanda Knox case – in which a young American woman was wrongly convicted of murder by an Italian court – the resemblances are really only surface deep. I heard Knox interviewed shortly after Stillwater was released, and she was furious about the film and the way it implied falsehoods about her own case. If anyone leaves the cinema thinking that Allison's character is similar to Knox, then the filmmakers truly do owe Knox a grovelling apology.

Stillwater rambles, detours into sweetness, sets up a lurid last-third and still never becomes the film you might expect. Stillwater is a portrait of stolid, uncertain and ambiguous people, adrift in a storm. It never turns into Damon-does-Taken. It's better than that.

Stillwater is now available to stream on Netflix.